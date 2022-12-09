Middlesex, Elgin, Oxford councils choose new wardens

·2 min read

Three of London’s neighbouring counties have selected wardens as the new council term begins.

In Middlesex County, the largely rural region that wraps around the city, councillors selected Lucan Biddulph Mayor Cathy Burghardt-Jesson over Southwest Middlesex Mayor Allan Mayhew to head the new council in 2023.

At Thursday's inaugural council meeting, Burghardt-Jesson thanked councillors for the vote of confidence. “And now, I guess it’s time to get to work.”

Returning to the helm after serving as warden in 2020-21, Burghardt-Jesson replaces Alison Warwick, former mayor of Thames Centre. She’ll be joined by newly elected Deputy Mayor Aina DeViet, who's also Middlesex Centre's mayor.

During her pitch for the top job, Burghardt-Jesson spoke of the challenging past four years and emphasized the need to continue the work begun by the last council, especially advocating for more funding for social services delivered in the county.

“Our residents are not being treated equitably. As demands for our social services and programming, such as EarlyON, increase, changes need to be made,” she said.

“Last year, we began conversations in partnership with the city (of London) to address this inequity. It is my resolve to continue these efforts until the province addresses our concerns," she added. "If we can't properly meet the needs of our most vulnerable residents, then we have failed as local leaders.”

In Elgin County, which takes in seven municipalities south of London, Bayham Mayor Ed Ketchabaw was elected warden, with West Elgin Mayor Duncan McPhail as deputy warden.

Farther east, politicians from Oxford County’s eight municipalities welcomed Zorra Township Mayor Marcus Ryan as warden and Woodstock Mayor Jerry Acchione as deputy warden. Unlike Middlesex and Elgin's wardens, Ryan will take the helm for the 2022-26 term, with Acchione serving for only the first year.

cleon@postmedia.com

twitter.com/CalviatLFPress

The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada

Calvi Leon, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, London Free Press

