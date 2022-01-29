Middlesbrough vs Coventry City LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Sports Staff
·10 min read
A general view of The Riverside Stadium (The FA via Getty Images)
Follow live coverage as Middlesbrough face Coventry City in the Championship today.

English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.

Fulham were relegated from the top tier in 2021 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Sheffield United no doubt enjoyed their spell in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.

West Bromwich Albion know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.

It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Hull City, Peterborough and play-off winners Blackpool hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:52 , admin

Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 1, Coventry City 0.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:52 , admin

Foul by Martyn Waghorn (Coventry City).

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:51 , admin

Joe Lumley (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:51 , admin

Foul by Martyn Waghorn (Coventry City).

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:49 , admin

Dael Fry (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:48 , admin

Neil Taylor (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:48 , admin

Josh Eccles (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:47 , admin

Attempt missed. Jake Clarke-Salter (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:46 , admin

Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:44 , admin

Offside, Middlesbrough. Folarin Balogun tries a through ball, but Andraz Sporar is caught offside.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:42 , admin

Ben Sheaf (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:42 , admin

Foul by Martín Payero (Middlesbrough).

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:42 , admin

Offside, Middlesbrough. Dael Fry tries a through ball, but Andraz Sporar is caught offside.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:41 , admin

Hand ball by Martyn Waghorn (Coventry City).

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:40 , admin

Foul by Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City).

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:40 , admin

Dael Fry (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:39 , admin

Foul by Josh Eccles (Coventry City).

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:37 , admin

Foul by Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City).

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:37 , admin

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Dael Fry.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:35 , admin

Substitution, Coventry City. Ian Maatsen replaces Jake Bidwell.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:32 , admin

Attempt saved. Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:29 , admin

Foul by Dominic Hyam (Coventry City).

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:29 , admin

Joe Lumley (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:29 , admin

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Isaiah Jones.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:29 , admin

Attempt blocked. Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum O'Hare.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:28 , admin

Foul by Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City).

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:35 , admin

Attempt missed. Dael Fry (Middlesbrough) with an attempt from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Marcus Tavernier with a cross following a set piece situation.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:27 , admin

Foul by Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City).

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:25 , admin

Substitution, Coventry City. Martyn Waghorn replaces Jordan Shipley.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:22 , admin

Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough) hits the woodwork with a header from very close range following a corner.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:22 , admin

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Jake Clarke-Salter.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:22 , admin

Jordan Shipley (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:22 , admin

Jordan Shipley (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:22 , admin

Substitution, Coventry City. Gustavo Hamer replaces Jamie Allen.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:22 , admin

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Joe Lumley.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:22 , admin

Attempt saved. Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Josh Eccles with a cross.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:18 , admin

Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:18 , admin

Foul by Martín Payero (Middlesbrough).

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:18 , admin

Foul by Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City).

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:18 , admin

Foul by Josh Eccles (Coventry City).

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:15 , admin

Goal! Middlesbrough 1, Coventry City 0. Andraz Sporar (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from very close range.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:14 , admin

Ben Sheaf (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:14 , admin

Substitution, Middlesbrough. Martín Payero replaces Jonny Howson.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:14 , admin

Substitution, Middlesbrough. Folarin Balogun replaces Aaron Connolly.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:12 , admin

Offside, Coventry City. Callum O'Hare tries a through ball, but Jordan Shipley is caught offside.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:11 , admin

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Jake Bidwell.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:09 , admin

Attempt missed. Jordan Shipley (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:10 , admin

Attempt blocked. Jordan Shipley (Coventry City) header from the left side of the box is blocked.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:10 , admin

Kyle McFadzean (Coventry City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:08 , admin

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Dael Fry.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:05 , admin

Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:03 , admin

Foul by Jordan Shipley (Coventry City).

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

16:02 , admin

Second Half begins Middlesbrough 0, Coventry City 0.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

15:47 , admin

First Half ends, Middlesbrough 0, Coventry City 0.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

15:47 , admin

Ben Sheaf (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

15:47 , admin

Foul by Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough).

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

15:45 , admin

Josh Eccles (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

15:45 , admin

Attempt blocked. Jonny Howson (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

15:44 , admin

Foul by Jamie Allen (Coventry City).

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

15:44 , admin

Marcus Tavernier (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

15:47 , admin

Attempt missed. Jordan Shipley (Coventry City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

15:42 , admin

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Neil Taylor.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

15:42 , admin

Attempt saved. Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamie Allen.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

15:40 , admin

Jake Bidwell (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

15:39 , admin

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Jake Clarke-Salter.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

15:37 , admin

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Jake Clarke-Salter.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

15:36 , admin

Attempt missed. Kyle McFadzean (Coventry City) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

15:35 , admin

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Jonny Howson.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

15:32 , admin

Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

15:32 , admin

Attempt missed. Aaron Connolly (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

15:32 , admin

Attempt saved. Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

15:30 , admin

Foul by Jamie Allen (Coventry City).

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

15:29 , admin

Attempt blocked. Jordan Shipley (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

15:30 , admin

Attempt blocked. Aaron Connolly (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

15:24 , admin

Foul by Jake Bidwell (Coventry City).

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

15:22 , admin

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Kyle McFadzean.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

15:16 , admin

Attempt saved. Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jake Clarke-Salter with a cross.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

15:16 , admin

Offside, Middlesbrough. Jonny Howson tries a through ball, but Andraz Sporar is caught offside.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

15:14 , admin

Attempt saved. Aaron Connolly (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcus Tavernier.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

15:12 , admin

Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Dominic Hyam.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

15:12 , admin

Attempt blocked. Andraz Sporar (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Isaiah Jones.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

15:11 , admin

Foul by Josh Eccles (Coventry City).

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

15:11 , admin

Andraz Sporar (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

15:11 , admin

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Marcus Tavernier.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

15:11 , admin

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Patrick McNair.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

15:09 , admin

Attempt missed. Josh Eccles (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Viktor Gyökeres.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

15:08 , admin

Foul by Callum O'Hare (Coventry City).

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

15:06 , admin

Attempt saved. Jordan Shipley (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

15:01 , admin

First Half begins.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

14:59 , admin

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Middlesbrough vs Coventry City

13:00 , admin

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed five-time CFL all-star kicker Rene Paredes. Paredes was set to become a free agent next month, but instead is returning to the team he has spent 10 seasons and won two Grey Cups with. “Rene has consistently proven himself to be one of the most dependable kickers in the CFL and we’re pleased to have him back for another season,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel in a press release. Paderes had a league-leading 155 points ov