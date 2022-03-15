Middlesbrough label Chelsea’s FA Cup request as ‘bizarre and without merit’

Middlesbrough have responded to Chelsea’s request (Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Middlesbrough have slammed Chelsea over their “bizarre” request to play Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final at the Riverside Stadium behind closed doors, adding that it has been been made “without any merit whatsoever”.

Chelsea said earlier on Tuesday that they are unable to sell any more tickets for the FA Cup fixture due to the sanctions placed on club owner Roman Abramovich.

But the Premier League club said they have requested for the match to be played in an empty stadium because “sporting integrity” was at risk if they were made to play without being able to fill their away allocation.

Middlesbrough, who have sold out the Riverside Stadium ahead of the club’s biggest match of the season, responded with a strongly-worded statement and suggested that Chelsea’s claim was “ironic in the extreme”.

The FA have said they had received Chelsea’s request to play the match behind closed doors but that it would not be discussed until Wednesday.

The Middlesbrough statement read: “We are aware of Chelsea’s request to have Saturday’s FA Cup sixth round tie played behind closed doors and find their suggestion both bizarre and without any merit whatsoever.

“All concerned are well aware of the reasons Chelsea have been sanctioned and that this has nothing to do with Middlesbrough Football Club.

“To suggest as result that MFC and our fans should be penalised is not only grossly unfair but without any foundation.

“Given the reasons for these sanctions, for Chelsea to seek to invoke sporting “integrity” as reason for the game being played behind closed doors is ironic in the extreme.

“We currently await formal notification from the FA of the next steps but rest assured MFC will resist Chelsea’s actions in the strongest terms.”

More follows