Middlefield Group Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Dean Orrico, President and Chief Executive Officer, Middlefield Group, Robert Lauzon, Deputy Chief Investment Officer, Middlefield Group, Jeremy Brasseur, Managing Director, Middlefield Group, and their team joined Keith Wu,Head, ETF Customer Success, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of the Sustainable Agriculture & Wellness Dividend Fund (TSX: AGR.UN) and open the market.

Formed in 1979, Middlefield Group creates and manages specialized investment products for individual and institutional investors and holds approximately $4 billion in assets under management. Investment products include exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, closed-end funds, private and public resource funds, hedge funds, real estate funds and a venture capital fund. AGR.UN commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on June 22, 2021. http://www.middlefield.com/ .

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2021/20/c2965.html