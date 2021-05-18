Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Notice of AGM
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")
Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company
Registered No: 93546
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658
NOTICES OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
In accordance with Listing Rule LR 9.6.1 the Company has submitted notices of the Company’s and Fund’s AGMs to be held on Thursday, 17 June, 2021 at 11.30 a.m. onwards, to the National Storage Mechanism and they will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The notices are also available from the ‘Press Releases’ section of the Company’s website:
http://www.middlefield.co.uk/mcit.htm
Hard copies of the notices and forms of proxy for use at the AGM have also been posted today to all shareholders.
Enquiries:
Chris Bougourd
JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited
Assistant Secretary
Tel.: 01481 702400
Dean Orrico
President
Middlefield International Limited
Tel.: 01203 7094016
