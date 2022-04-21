Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2022 First Quarter Financial Results
MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the 2022 first quarter ended March 31, 2022.
2022 First Quarter Financial Highlights Include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):
Returned $1.8 million of capital to shareholders through dividends and the repurchase of 32,150 shares
Net income was $3.8 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, compared to $4.2 million, or $0.65 per diluted share
First-quarter pre-tax income benefited from $640,000 of accelerated net fees associated with the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), compared to $800,000 in the 2021 first quarter
Net interest margin improved by 7 basis points to 3.80%, compared to 3.73%
Total loans were $977.7 million, compared to $981.7 million at December 31, 2021
Total loans increased by $12.5 million or 5.2% annualized from December 31, 2021, without the impact of PPP loan forgiveness
Return on average assets was 1.17%, compared to 1.22%
Return on average equity was 10.75%, compared to 11.64%
Return on average tangible common equity(1) was 12.13%, compared to 13.16%
Strong asset quality with nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.48%, compared to 0.81%
Allowance for loan losses was 1.48% of total loans, compared to 1.28%
“Over the past two years, we have focused on supporting our communities while enhancing our asset quality, increasing our allowance for bad debts, managing expenses, and returning excess capital to shareholders through our growing dividend and active share repurchase programs,” stated James R. Heslop, II, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I am proud of our progress and the strong platform we have created. As a result, I believe we are well-positioned to grow our Bank across our Northeast and Central Ohio markets and I am encouraged by the 1.3% increase in total loans from December 31, 2021, when adjusted for the impact of PPP loan forgiveness.”
Mr. Heslop continued, “With strong capital levels, $108.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $175.2 million in investments, we continue to allocate excess capital to our dividend and share repurchase programs. Over the last 12 months, we have repurchased 495,131 shares of our common stock at a total cost of $12.0 million. This includes 32,150 shares repurchased during the 2022 first quarter at an average price of $25.47 per share, or 123.40% of our tangible book value of $20.64 at March 31, 2022. We will continue to focus on returning capital to shareholders throughout 2022.”
“While uncertainty has increased across the global economic environment, economic activity within our local Northeast and Central Ohio markets remains compelling. We believe the value we provide our communities supports our growth objectives and we expect 2022 to be another good year for The Middlefield Banking Company,” concluded Mr. Heslop.
Income Statement
Net interest income for the 2022 first quarter was $11.5 million, compared to $11.9 million for the 2021 first quarter. The net interest margin for the 2022 first quarter was 3.80%, compared to 3.73% for the same period of 2021. For the 2022 first quarter, noninterest income decreased 36.7% to $1.4 million from $2.2 million for the same period of 2021. Noninterest expense was $8.3 million for both the 2022 and 2021 first quarters.
Balance Sheet
Total assets at March 31, 2022, decreased 4.7% to $1.32 billion, compared to $1.39 billion at March 31, 2021. Net loans at March 31, 2022, decreased 11.6% to $963.2 million, compared to $1.09 billion at March 31, 2021. Since 2020, Middlefield has helped customers receive $194.9 million of forgiveness payments under the terms of the Paycheck Protection Program, including processing $16.4 million of forgiveness payments during the first quarter of 2022. The balance of PPP loans outstanding at March 31, 2022, was $17.7 million.
Total deposits at March 31, 2022, were $1.17 billion, compared to $1.23 billion at March 31, 2021. The 4.8% decrease in deposits was primarily due to a decline in time-based and interest-bearing accounts, partially offset by increased noninterest-bearing and savings accounts. The investment portfolio was $175.2 million at March 31, 2022, compared with $123.2 million at March 31, 2021.
Donald L. Stacy, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “We continue to operate with one of the strongest balance sheets in our 120-year history, which provides us with significant flexibility to support our share repurchase programs and growth strategies. In addition, our asset quality is excellent, with nonperforming loans down 47.2% over the prior year, while our allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans has increased from 157.65% at March 31, 2021, to 306.51% at March 31, 2022.”
Mr. Stacy continued, “I am pleased by the success we have had managing both our noninterest expense and cost of funds. During the first quarter, noninterest expense was flat compared to the same period last year. In addition, our cost of funds declined 14 basis points, helping produce a 7-basis point year-over-year improvement in our net interest margin. As a result, we are well-positioned to benefit from a rising interest rate environment, especially as the prime rate increases above 1.00%.”
Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
At March 31, 2022, stockholders’ equity was $137.6 million compared to $144.7 million at March 31, 2021. The 4.9% year-over-year decline in stockholders’ equity was primarily due to an increase in the unrealized loss on the available-for-sale investment portfolio during the three-month period and the Company’s stock repurchase program. On a per-share basis, shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2022, was $23.43 compared to $22.80, an increase of 2.8%, over the same period last year.
At March 31, 2022, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) was $121.2 million for the 2022 first quarter, compared to $128.0 million at March 31, 2021. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) was $20.64 at March 31, 2022, compared to $20.17 at March 31, 2021, an increase of 2.3%.
For the 2022 first quarter, cash dividends declared per share increased 6.3% to $0.17 per share totaling $1.0 million, compared to $0.16 per share totaling $1.0 million, for the first quarter last year.
At March 31, 2022, the Company had an equity-to-assets leverage ratio of 10.40%, compared to 10.42% at March 31, 2021.
Asset Quality
There was no provision for loan losses for the 2022 first quarter versus a $700,000 provision for loan losses for the same period last year. The year-over-year decline in the provision for loan losses was partially due to strong asset quality and previous year’s prudent build in the Company’s allowance for loan losses associated with the potential economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Net recoveries were $150,000, or 0.06% of average loans, annualized, during the 2022 first quarter, compared to net charge-offs of $37,000, or 0.01% of average loans, annualized, at March 31, 2021.
Nonperforming loans at March 31, 2022, were $4.7 million, compared to $9.0 million at March 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2022, were $11.7 million, compared to $16.3 million at March 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses at March 31, 2022, stood at $14.5 million, or 1.48% of total loans, compared to $14.1 million, or 1.28% of total loans at March 31, 2021.
About Middlefield Banc Corp.
Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.32 billion at March 31, 2022. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.
Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank
(1) This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.’s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.
This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain “forward-looking statements” relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.’s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.’s financial operations or customers; (7) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; (8) changes in the securities markets; or (9) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Balance Sheets (period end)
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
78,804
$
97,172
$
113,177
$
82,435
$
93,037
Federal funds sold
29,474
22,322
19,174
10,034
7,436
Cash and cash equivalents
108,278
119,494
132,351
92,469
100,473
Equity securities, at fair value
851
818
833
730
690
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
175,216
170,199
163,057
150,850
123,218
Loans held for sale
9
1,051
676
790
1,260
Loans:
Commercial real estate:
Owner occupied
113,590
111,470
110,883
109,777
104,379
Non-owner occupied
293,745
283,618
310,222
304,324
304,623
Multifamily
29,385
31,189
30,762
34,926
39,015
Residential real estate
244,747
240,089
232,020
228,102
228,052
Commercial and industrial
131,683
148,812
163,052
200,558
242,651
Home equity lines of credit
106,300
104,355
105,450
107,685
111,474
Construction and other
50,152
54,148
49,378
62,229
64,960
Consumer installment
8,118
8,010
8,515
8,694
9,046
Total loans
977,720
981,691
1,010,282
1,056,295
1,104,200
Less allowance for loan and lease losses
14,492
14,342
14,234
14,200
14,122
Net loans
963,228
967,349
996,048
1,042,095
1,090,078
Premises and equipment, net
17,142
17,272
17,507
17,680
18,002
Goodwill
15,071
15,071
15,071
15,071
15,071
Core deposit intangibles
1,326
1,403
1,484
1,564
1,644
Bank-owned life insurance
17,166
17,060
16,954
16,846
16,740
Other real estate owned
6,992
6,992
7,090
7,090
7,372
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
18,019
14,297
14,794
15,033
13,545
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,323,298
$
1,331,006
$
1,365,865
$
1,360,218
$
1,388,093
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
361,251
$
334,171
$
316,770
$
326,665
$
317,224
Interest-bearing demand
162,010
196,308
237,576
207,725
215,684
Money market
187,807
177,281
178,423
183,453
187,204
Savings
264,784
260,125
256,114
252,171
259,973
Time
191,320
198,725
211,674
225,271
245,342
Total deposits
1,167,172
1,166,610
1,200,557
1,195,285
1,225,427
Other borrowings
12,975
12,901
12,966
13,031
13,095
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
5,507
6,160
6,287
5,858
4,901
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,185,654
1,185,671
1,219,810
1,214,174
1,243,423
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 7,347,526
shares issued, 5,873,565 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2022
87,562
87,131
87,131
87,131
87,073
Retained earnings
86,804
83,971
80,376
76,150
72,729
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(6,674
)
3,462
3,610
3,893
2,917
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,473,961 shares as of March 31, 2022
(30,048
)
(29,229
)
(25,062
)
(21,130
)
(18,049
)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
137,644
145,335
146,055
146,044
144,670
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
1,323,298
$
1,331,006
$
1,365,865
$
1,360,218
$
1,388,093
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Statements of Income
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
$
10,985
$
11,586
$
12,258
$
11,885
$
12,167
Interest-earning deposits in other institutions
24
30
30
12
18
Federal funds sold
3
1
1
1
-
Investment securities:
Taxable interest
443
438
461
410
370
Tax-exempt interest
784
732
673
602
558
Dividends on stock
24
23
24
26
29
Total interest and dividend income
12,263
12,810
13,447
12,936
13,142
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
726
783
915
1,010
1,205
Other borrowings
69
67
69
71
75
Total interest expense
795
850
984
1,081
1,280
NET INTEREST INCOME
11,468
11,960
12,463
11,855
11,862
Provision for loan losses
-
(200
)
-
200
700
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
11,468
12,160
12,463
11,655
11,162
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
914
906
876
856
787
Gain (loss) on equity securities
33
(14
)
102
40
81
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
106
106
108
106
226
Gain on sale of loans
3
118
309
221
592
Revenue from investment services
141
198
192
210
127
Other income
206
221
234
199
405
Total noninterest income
1,403
1,535
1,821
1,632
2,218
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
4,386
4,088
4,488
4,321
4,254
Occupancy expense
505
542
425
517
564
Equipment expense
315
358
333
313
357
Data processing costs
682
660
736
698
786
Ohio state franchise tax
293
285
287
286
286
Federal deposit insurance expense
50
50
150
150
144
Professional fees
455
435
136
323
419
Net gain (loss) on other real estate owned
8
(66
)
9
22
46
Advertising expense
228
221
222
221
221
Software amortization expense
48
119
88
74
80
Core deposit intangible amortization
77
80
81
80
80
Other expense
1,219
1,059
951
889
1,080
Total noninterest expense
8,266
7,831
7,906
7,894
8,317
Income before income taxes
4,605
5,864
6,378
5,393
5,063
Income taxes
772
1,027
1,174
968
896
NET INCOME
$
3,833
$
4,837
$
5,204
$
4,425
$
4,167
PTPP(1)
$
4,605
$
5,664
$
6,378
$
5,593
$
5,763
(1) The pre-tax pre-provision (PTPP) is the income before income taxes before provision for loan losses considerations, for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Per common share data
Net income per common share - basic
$
0.65
$
0.81
$
0.85
$
0.70
$
0.65
Net income per common share - diluted
$
0.65
$
0.81
$
0.85
$
0.70
$
0.65
Dividends declared per share
$
0.17
$
0.21
$
0.16
$
0.16
$
0.16
Book value per share (period end)
$
23.43
$
24.68
$
24.13
$
23.50
$
22.80
Tangible book value per share (period end)(2) (3)
$
20.64
$
21.88
$
21.39
$
20.82
$
20.17
Dividends declared
$
1,000
$
1,242
$
978
$
1,004
$
1,016
Dividend yield
2.78
%
3.37
%
2.66
%
2.72
%
3.10
%
Dividend payout ratio
26.09
%
25.68
%
18.79
%
22.69
%
24.38
%
Average shares outstanding - basic
5,879,025
5,951,838
6,136,648
6,297,071
6,364,132
Average shares outstanding - diluted
5,889,836
5,975,333
6,157,181
6,312,230
6,378,493
Period ending shares outstanding
5,873,565
5,888,737
6,054,083
6,215,511
6,344,657
Selected ratios
Return on average assets
1.17