Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports 2022 First Quarter Financial Results

Middlefield Banc Corp.
·15 min read
Middlefield Banc Corp.
Middlefield Banc Corp.

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the 2022 first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

2022 First Quarter Financial Highlights Include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

  • Returned $1.8 million of capital to shareholders through dividends and the repurchase of 32,150 shares

  • Net income was $3.8 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, compared to $4.2 million, or $0.65 per diluted share

  • First-quarter pre-tax income benefited from $640,000 of accelerated net fees associated with the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), compared to $800,000 in the 2021 first quarter

  • Net interest margin improved by 7 basis points to 3.80%, compared to 3.73%

  • Total loans were $977.7 million, compared to $981.7 million at December 31, 2021

  • Total loans increased by $12.5 million or 5.2% annualized from December 31, 2021, without the impact of PPP loan forgiveness

  • Return on average assets was 1.17%, compared to 1.22%

  • Return on average equity was 10.75%, compared to 11.64%

  • Return on average tangible common equity(1) was 12.13%, compared to 13.16%

  • Strong asset quality with nonperforming loans to total loans of 0.48%, compared to 0.81%

  • Allowance for loan losses was 1.48% of total loans, compared to 1.28%

“Over the past two years, we have focused on supporting our communities while enhancing our asset quality, increasing our allowance for bad debts, managing expenses, and returning excess capital to shareholders through our growing dividend and active share repurchase programs,” stated James R. Heslop, II, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I am proud of our progress and the strong platform we have created. As a result, I believe we are well-positioned to grow our Bank across our Northeast and Central Ohio markets and I am encouraged by the 1.3% increase in total loans from December 31, 2021, when adjusted for the impact of PPP loan forgiveness.”

Mr. Heslop continued, “With strong capital levels, $108.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $175.2 million in investments, we continue to allocate excess capital to our dividend and share repurchase programs. Over the last 12 months, we have repurchased 495,131 shares of our common stock at a total cost of $12.0 million. This includes 32,150 shares repurchased during the 2022 first quarter at an average price of $25.47 per share, or 123.40% of our tangible book value of $20.64 at March 31, 2022. We will continue to focus on returning capital to shareholders throughout 2022.”

“While uncertainty has increased across the global economic environment, economic activity within our local Northeast and Central Ohio markets remains compelling. We believe the value we provide our communities supports our growth objectives and we expect 2022 to be another good year for The Middlefield Banking Company,” concluded Mr. Heslop.

Income Statement
Net interest income for the 2022 first quarter was $11.5 million, compared to $11.9 million for the 2021 first quarter. The net interest margin for the 2022 first quarter was 3.80%, compared to 3.73% for the same period of 2021. For the 2022 first quarter, noninterest income decreased 36.7% to $1.4 million from $2.2 million for the same period of 2021. Noninterest expense was $8.3 million for both the 2022 and 2021 first quarters.

Balance Sheet
Total assets at March 31, 2022, decreased 4.7% to $1.32 billion, compared to $1.39 billion at March 31, 2021. Net loans at March 31, 2022, decreased 11.6% to $963.2 million, compared to $1.09 billion at March 31, 2021. Since 2020, Middlefield has helped customers receive $194.9 million of forgiveness payments under the terms of the Paycheck Protection Program, including processing $16.4 million of forgiveness payments during the first quarter of 2022. The balance of PPP loans outstanding at March 31, 2022, was $17.7 million.

Total deposits at March 31, 2022, were $1.17 billion, compared to $1.23 billion at March 31, 2021. The 4.8% decrease in deposits was primarily due to a decline in time-based and interest-bearing accounts, partially offset by increased noninterest-bearing and savings accounts. The investment portfolio was $175.2 million at March 31, 2022, compared with $123.2 million at March 31, 2021.

Donald L. Stacy, Chief Financial Officer, stated, “We continue to operate with one of the strongest balance sheets in our 120-year history, which provides us with significant flexibility to support our share repurchase programs and growth strategies. In addition, our asset quality is excellent, with nonperforming loans down 47.2% over the prior year, while our allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans has increased from 157.65% at March 31, 2021, to 306.51% at March 31, 2022.”

Mr. Stacy continued, “I am pleased by the success we have had managing both our noninterest expense and cost of funds. During the first quarter, noninterest expense was flat compared to the same period last year. In addition, our cost of funds declined 14 basis points, helping produce a 7-basis point year-over-year improvement in our net interest margin. As a result, we are well-positioned to benefit from a rising interest rate environment, especially as the prime rate increases above 1.00%.”

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
At March 31, 2022, stockholders’ equity was $137.6 million compared to $144.7 million at March 31, 2021. The 4.9% year-over-year decline in stockholders’ equity was primarily due to an increase in the unrealized loss on the available-for-sale investment portfolio during the three-month period and the Company’s stock repurchase program. On a per-share basis, shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2022, was $23.43 compared to $22.80, an increase of 2.8%, over the same period last year.

At March 31, 2022, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) was $121.2 million for the 2022 first quarter, compared to $128.0 million at March 31, 2021. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) was $20.64 at March 31, 2022, compared to $20.17 at March 31, 2021, an increase of 2.3%.

For the 2022 first quarter, cash dividends declared per share increased 6.3% to $0.17 per share totaling $1.0 million, compared to $0.16 per share totaling $1.0 million, for the first quarter last year.

At March 31, 2022, the Company had an equity-to-assets leverage ratio of 10.40%, compared to 10.42% at March 31, 2021.

Asset Quality
There was no provision for loan losses for the 2022 first quarter versus a $700,000 provision for loan losses for the same period last year. The year-over-year decline in the provision for loan losses was partially due to strong asset quality and previous year’s prudent build in the Company’s allowance for loan losses associated with the potential economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net recoveries were $150,000, or 0.06% of average loans, annualized, during the 2022 first quarter, compared to net charge-offs of $37,000, or 0.01% of average loans, annualized, at March 31, 2021.

Nonperforming loans at March 31, 2022, were $4.7 million, compared to $9.0 million at March 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2022, were $11.7 million, compared to $16.3 million at March 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses at March 31, 2022, stood at $14.5 million, or 1.48% of total loans, compared to $14.1 million, or 1.28% of total loans at March 31, 2021.

About Middlefield Banc Corp.
Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.32 billion at March 31, 2022. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank

(1) This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.’s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.

This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain “forward-looking statements” relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.’s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.’s financial operations or customers; (7) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; (8) changes in the securities markets; or (9) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Balance Sheets (period end)

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

78,804

$

97,172

$

113,177

$

82,435

$

93,037

Federal funds sold

29,474

22,322

19,174

10,034

7,436

Cash and cash equivalents

108,278

119,494

132,351

92,469

100,473

Equity securities, at fair value

851

818

833

730

690

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

175,216

170,199

163,057

150,850

123,218

Loans held for sale

9

1,051

676

790

1,260

Loans:

Commercial real estate:

Owner occupied

113,590

111,470

110,883

109,777

104,379

Non-owner occupied

293,745

283,618

310,222

304,324

304,623

Multifamily

29,385

31,189

30,762

34,926

39,015

Residential real estate

244,747

240,089

232,020

228,102

228,052

Commercial and industrial

131,683

148,812

163,052

200,558

242,651

Home equity lines of credit

106,300

104,355

105,450

107,685

111,474

Construction and other

50,152

54,148

49,378

62,229

64,960

Consumer installment

8,118

8,010

8,515

8,694

9,046

Total loans

977,720

981,691

1,010,282

1,056,295

1,104,200

Less allowance for loan and lease losses

14,492

14,342

14,234

14,200

14,122

Net loans

963,228

967,349

996,048

1,042,095

1,090,078

Premises and equipment, net

17,142

17,272

17,507

17,680

18,002

Goodwill

15,071

15,071

15,071

15,071

15,071

Core deposit intangibles

1,326

1,403

1,484

1,564

1,644

Bank-owned life insurance

17,166

17,060

16,954

16,846

16,740

Other real estate owned

6,992

6,992

7,090

7,090

7,372

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

18,019

14,297

14,794

15,033

13,545

TOTAL ASSETS

$

1,323,298

$

1,331,006

$

1,365,865

$

1,360,218

$

1,388,093

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

LIABILITIES

Deposits:

Noninterest-bearing demand

$

361,251

$

334,171

$

316,770

$

326,665

$

317,224

Interest-bearing demand

162,010

196,308

237,576

207,725

215,684

Money market

187,807

177,281

178,423

183,453

187,204

Savings

264,784

260,125

256,114

252,171

259,973

Time

191,320

198,725

211,674

225,271

245,342

Total deposits

1,167,172

1,166,610

1,200,557

1,195,285

1,225,427

Other borrowings

12,975

12,901

12,966

13,031

13,095

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

5,507

6,160

6,287

5,858

4,901

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,185,654

1,185,671

1,219,810

1,214,174

1,243,423

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 7,347,526

shares issued, 5,873,565 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2022

87,562

87,131

87,131

87,131

87,073

Retained earnings

86,804

83,971

80,376

76,150

72,729

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(6,674

)

3,462

3,610

3,893

2,917

Treasury stock, at cost; 1,473,961 shares as of March 31, 2022

(30,048

)

(29,229

)

(25,062

)

(21,130

)

(18,049

)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

137,644

145,335

146,055

146,044

144,670

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

1,323,298

$

1,331,006

$

1,365,865

$

1,360,218

$

1,388,093

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Statements of Income

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME

Interest and fees on loans

$

10,985

$

11,586

$

12,258

$

11,885

$

12,167

Interest-earning deposits in other institutions

24

30

30

12

18

Federal funds sold

3

1

1

1

-

Investment securities:

Taxable interest

443

438

461

410

370

Tax-exempt interest

784

732

673

602

558

Dividends on stock

24

23

24

26

29

Total interest and dividend income

12,263

12,810

13,447

12,936

13,142

INTEREST EXPENSE

Deposits

726

783

915

1,010

1,205

Other borrowings

69

67

69

71

75

Total interest expense

795

850

984

1,081

1,280

NET INTEREST INCOME

11,468

11,960

12,463

11,855

11,862

Provision for loan losses

-

(200

)

-

200

700

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

11,468

12,160

12,463

11,655

11,162

NONINTEREST INCOME

Service charges on deposit accounts

914

906

876

856

787

Gain (loss) on equity securities

33

(14

)

102

40

81

Earnings on bank-owned life insurance

106

106

108

106

226

Gain on sale of loans

3

118

309

221

592

Revenue from investment services

141

198

192

210

127

Other income

206

221

234

199

405

Total noninterest income

1,403

1,535

1,821

1,632

2,218

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits

4,386

4,088

4,488

4,321

4,254

Occupancy expense

505

542

425

517

564

Equipment expense

315

358

333

313

357

Data processing costs

682

660

736

698

786

Ohio state franchise tax

293

285

287

286

286

Federal deposit insurance expense

50

50

150

150

144

Professional fees

455

435

136

323

419

Net gain (loss) on other real estate owned

8

(66

)

9

22

46

Advertising expense

228

221

222

221

221

Software amortization expense

48

119

88

74

80

Core deposit intangible amortization

77

80

81

80

80

Other expense

1,219

1,059

951

889

1,080

Total noninterest expense

8,266

7,831

7,906

7,894

8,317

Income before income taxes

4,605

5,864

6,378

5,393

5,063

Income taxes

772

1,027

1,174

968

896

NET INCOME

$

3,833

$

4,837

$

5,204

$

4,425

$

4,167

PTPP(1)

$

4,605

$

5,664

$

6,378

$

5,593

$

5,763

(1) The pre-tax pre-provision (PTPP) is the income before income taxes before provision for loan losses considerations, for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.

Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Per common share data

Net income per common share - basic

$

0.65

$

0.81

$

0.85

$

0.70

$

0.65

Net income per common share - diluted

$

0.65

$

0.81

$

0.85

$

0.70

$

0.65

Dividends declared per share

$

0.17

$

0.21

$

0.16

$

0.16

$

0.16

Book value per share (period end)

$

23.43

$

24.68

$

24.13

$

23.50

$

22.80

Tangible book value per share (period end)(2) (3)

$

20.64

$

21.88

$

21.39

$

20.82

$

20.17

Dividends declared

$

1,000

$

1,242

$

978

$

1,004

$

1,016

Dividend yield

2.78

%

3.37

%

2.66

%

2.72

%

3.10

%

Dividend payout ratio

26.09

%

25.68

%

18.79

%

22.69

%

24.38

%

Average shares outstanding - basic

5,879,025

5,951,838

6,136,648

6,297,071

6,364,132

Average shares outstanding - diluted

5,889,836

5,975,333

6,157,181

6,312,230

6,378,493

Period ending shares outstanding

5,873,565

5,888,737

6,054,083

6,215,511

6,344,657

Selected ratios

Return on average assets

1.17

