Middle Tennessee visits Western Kentucky after Boldyreva's 21-point game

Middle Tennessee Raiders (12-5, 4-0 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-5, 2-2 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee takes on Western Kentucky after Anastasiia Boldyreva scored 21 points in Middle Tennessee's 69-35 win over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Hilltoppers have gone 5-2 at home. Western Kentucky is the leader in the CUSA with 15.9 fast break points.

The Raiders are 4-0 against CUSA opponents. Middle Tennessee is 11-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Western Kentucky averages 74.3 points, 19.5 more per game than the 54.8 Middle Tennessee gives up. Middle Tennessee averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Western Kentucky gives up.

The Hilltoppers and Raiders square off Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Mead is averaging 13.9 points, four assists and 2.8 steals for the Hilltoppers.

Ta'Mia Scott is averaging 15.2 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 26.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 63.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points.

