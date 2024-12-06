Middle Tennessee visits Belmont following Gregory's 20-point game
Middle Tennessee Raiders (7-2) at Belmont Bruins (4-4)
Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee visits Belmont after Jalynn Gregory scored 20 points in Middle Tennessee's 85-41 win over the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.
The Bruins are 1-1 in home games. Belmont is ninth in the MVC with 28.8 points per game in the paint led by Carmyn Harrison averaging 6.7.
The Raiders are 2-1 on the road. Middle Tennessee is 6-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.
Belmont's average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Middle Tennessee allows. Middle Tennessee averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Belmont gives up.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall Holmes is shooting 39.8% and averaging 11.8 points for the Bruins.
Anastasiia Boldyreva is averaging 16.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Raiders.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
The Associated Press