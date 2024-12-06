Middle Tennessee visits Belmont following Gregory's 20-point game

Middle Tennessee Raiders (7-2) at Belmont Bruins (4-4)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee visits Belmont after Jalynn Gregory scored 20 points in Middle Tennessee's 85-41 win over the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Bruins are 1-1 in home games. Belmont is ninth in the MVC with 28.8 points per game in the paint led by Carmyn Harrison averaging 6.7.

The Raiders are 2-1 on the road. Middle Tennessee is 6-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Belmont's average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Middle Tennessee allows. Middle Tennessee averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Belmont gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall Holmes is shooting 39.8% and averaging 11.8 points for the Bruins.

Anastasiia Boldyreva is averaging 16.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Raiders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press