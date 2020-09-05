Middle Tennessee had some of the worst clock management you will ever see vs. Army (Video)

Middle Tennessee had one of the worst examples of clock management you will ever see.

Already trailing Army 21-0, the Blue Raiders had a first-and-goal from the two-yard line with 45 seconds to go in the first half. With two timeouts remaining, one would figure that was plenty of time to get some points on the board going into halftime.

Somehow it wasn’t.

Inexplicably, Middle Tennessee would get just two plays off without using either of its timeouts and go into the break without scoring any points. On first down, the shotgun snap got past Middle Tennessee quarterback Asher O’Hara. O’Hara scrambled to recover the loose ball, resulting in a 12-yard loss.

The Blue Raiders, without any sense of urgency, got back to the line of scrimmage without huddling but somehow let more than 30 seconds tick off the clock before the next snap. MTSU finally got its next play off with just four seconds left in the half. O’Hara would complete a seven-yard pass to C.J. Windham, but by the time Windham was tackled the clock expired and it was halftime.

This is possibly the worst clock management I've ever witnessed. Truly unbelievable. Down by 3 TDs, you have two timeouts and you let the half expire.



It was one of the stranger sequences you’ll see on a football field. How did Middle Tennessee coach Rick Stockstill not stress more urgency to snap the ball? Or, more perplexingly, not use one of his two timeouts available?

Instead of at least getting a shot at a field goal, the Blue Raiders went into halftime trailing 21-0. Not even a pandemic-affected offseason is a reasonable excuse for what transpired.

