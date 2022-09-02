Middle school teacher sexually assaulted kids ages 10 to 12, Pennsylvania police say

A man who worked as a teacher and sports coach in several Pennsylvania school districts has been charged with sexually assaulting multiple children who were between 10 and 12 years old over the course of several years, police said.

Eric Fairman, 26, of Pleasant Hills turned himself in the morning of Thursday, Sept. 1, after Jefferson Hills Police Department received reports two days earlier that he had sexually assaulted children and launched an investigation, according to a news release.

According to letters from three school district superintendents that were obtained by WPXI, Fairman worked at Thomas Jefferson High School as a basketball coach, baseball coach and substitute teacher, at Founders’ Hall Middle School as a math teacher and at a Keystone Oaks School District school as a baseball coach.

All three districts said that, at this time, they do not believe the incidents are related to the schools’ students or occurred in school settings, according to WPXI.

Fairman resigned his teaching position at Founders’ Hall Middle School, according to a McKeesport Area School District letter posted on its Facebook page.

Attempts to reach Fairman for comment by WPXI were not successful, and he did not respond to a message sent by McClatchy News.

A police investigation found Fairman sexually assaulted four children for “the past several years” on 11 instances, according to the release.

Fairman is facing the following charges:

assault by a sports official

indecent assault

corruption of a minor

unlawful contact with a minor

criminal use of a communication facility

Pleasant Hills is a suburb of Pittsburgh.

EMT took explicit photos of semi-conscious woman in ambulance, Pennsylvania cops say

School covers art honoring dead pets, fearing it looked like LGBT support, artist says

Man secretly recorded underage girls in his bathroom for years, North Carolina cops say