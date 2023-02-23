Here are the Middle GA high school basketball teams that advanced to the second round
The first round of the GHSA and GIAA state basketball playoffs wrapped up on Wednesday night. Here is a look at the scores from around Middle Georgia.
Boys
AAAAAA
Grovetown 75, Houston County 47
Lakeside-Evans 63, Veterans 59
AAAAA
Jones County 65, Bradwell Institute 44
AAAA
Baldwin 55, Cairo 50
Perry 61, Shaw 54
Bainbridge 46, Westside 43
AAA
Dougherty 90, Mary Persons 37
Monroe 68, Peach County 33
Upson-Lee 72, Carver-Columbus 70
AA
Dodge County 60, Rutland 41
Central 67, Fitzgerald 49
Sumter County 62, Northeast 47
A (Division 1)
Savannah 76, Crawford County 43
Woodville-Tompkins 60, Lamar County 33
Pelham 77, East Laurens 75
Dublin 60, Brooks County 43
A (Division 2)
Manchester 76, GMC 45
McIntosh County Academy 85, Hawkinsville 44
Wilkinson County 85, Greenville 37
Macon County 102, Twiggs County 64
GIAA
AAAA
Mount de Sales 41, Strong Rock Christian 31
Loganville Christian 65, Westfield 52
AA
Citizens Christian 69, Covenant 54
Windsor 60, Piedmont 48
Trinity Christian, Dublin 72, Briarwood 54
Girls
GHSA
AAAAAA
Veterans 62, Glynn Academy 27
AAAAA
Warner Robins 50, Statesboro 42
Jones County 44, Ware County 36
AAAA
Baldwin 68, Shaw 44
Westover 58, Howard 32
Hardaway 71, West Laurens 29
AAA
Mary Persons 55, Thomasville 24
Peach County 55, Dougherty 53
Carver-Columbus 102, Upson-Lee 34
AA
Dodge County 71, ACE 26
Central 50, Worth County 16
Northeast-Macon 81, Berrien 48
A (Division 1)
Pelham 57, Bleckley County 19
Dublin 42, Bacon County 31
Woodville-Tompkins 63, Crawford County 38
East Laurens 64, Irwin County 47
Lamar County 56, Savannah 40
A (Division 2)
Taylor County 72, Twiggs County 14
Hawkinsville 47, ECI 29
Macon County 61, GMC 14
GIAA
AAAA
Tattnall 52, Loganville Christian 47
Westfield 66, Cristo Rey Atlanta 25
Brookstone 39, Mount de Sales 32
AA
Central Fellowship 40, Georgia Christian 29
Trinity Christian, Dublin 60, Edmund Burke 52
A
Twiggs 55, Harvester Christian 31
Here’s a look at the Middle Georgia matchups set to take place on Friday and Saturday. The schedule and game times have not yet been released for every game. The Telegraph will update this story when they are.
Girls
AAAAAA
Lovejoy at Veterans
AAAAA
Harris County at Warner Robins
Jones County at Arabia Mountain
AAAA
Troup County at Baldwin
AAA
Liberty County at Mary Persons
Peach County at Calvary Day
AA
Josey at Dodge County
Laney at Central
Butler at Northeast
A (Division 1)
Dublin at Woodville-Tompkins
East Laurens at Lamar County
A (Division 2)
Randolph-Clay at Hawkinsville
GIAA
AAAA
George Walton vs Tattnall, Friday, 7:30 p.m. (at Stratford)
Westfield vs Stratford, Friday, 6:00 p.m. (at Stratford)
St. Anne-Pacelli vs FPD, Friday, 6:00 p.m. (at FPD)
AAA
John Milledge vs Lakeview, Friday, 6:00 p.m. (at Tattnall)
AA
Central Fellowship vs Brentwood, Friday, 4:30 p.m. (at Stratford)
Trinity Christian, Dublin vs Southwest Georgia, Friday, 4:30 p.m. (at FPD)
A
Twiggs vs LaGrange, Friday, 1:30 p.m. (at Stratford)
Boys
AAAAA
Jones County at Tucker
AAAA
LaGrange at Baldwin
Perry at Benedictine
AAA
Long County at Upson-Lee
AA
Central at Windsor Forest
Putnam County at Dodge County
A (Division 1)
Dublin at Temple
A (Division 2)
Fulton Leadership Academy at Wilkinson County
GIAA
AAAA
Mount de Sales vs Stratford, Saturday, 7:30 p.m. (at Stratford)
Loganville Christian vs Tattnall, Saturday, 6:00 p.m. (at Tattnall)
AAA
Deerfield-Windsor vs John Milledge, Saturday, 4:30 p.m. (at FPD)
AA
Georgia Christian vs Central Fellowship, Saturday, 4:30 p.m. (at Stratford)
Windsor vs Furtah Prep, Saturday, 4:30 p.m. (at Tattnall)
Brentwood vs Trinity Christian, Saturday, 3:00 p.m. (at Tattnall)