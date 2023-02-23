Here are the Middle GA high school basketball teams that advanced to the second round

Jason Vorhees
·3 min read

The first round of the GHSA and GIAA state basketball playoffs wrapped up on Wednesday night. Here is a look at the scores from around Middle Georgia.

Dodge County’s Heaven Carson (3) puts up a shot off the glass during the Indians’ 60-41 win over Rutland in the first round of the GHSA playoffs Wednesday.
Boys

AAAAAA

  • Grovetown 75, Houston County 47

  • Lakeside-Evans 63, Veterans 59

AAAAA

  • Jones County 65, Bradwell Institute 44

AAAA

  • Baldwin 55, Cairo 50

  • Perry 61, Shaw 54

  • Bainbridge 46, Westside 43

AAA

  • Dougherty 90, Mary Persons 37

  • Monroe 68, Peach County 33

  • Upson-Lee 72, Carver-Columbus 70

AA

  • Dodge County 60, Rutland 41

  • Central 67, Fitzgerald 49

  • Sumter County 62, Northeast 47

A (Division 1)

  • Savannah 76, Crawford County 43

  • Woodville-Tompkins 60, Lamar County 33

  • Pelham 77, East Laurens 75

  • Dublin 60, Brooks County 43

A (Division 2)

  • Manchester 76, GMC 45

  • McIntosh County Academy 85, Hawkinsville 44

  • Wilkinson County 85, Greenville 37

  • Macon County 102, Twiggs County 64

GIAA

AAAA

  • Mount de Sales 41, Strong Rock Christian 31

  • Loganville Christian 65, Westfield 52

AA

  • Citizens Christian 69, Covenant 54

  • Windsor 60, Piedmont 48

  • Trinity Christian, Dublin 72, Briarwood 54



Girls

GHSA

AAAAAA

  • Veterans 62, Glynn Academy 27

AAAAA

  • Warner Robins 50, Statesboro 42

  • Jones County 44, Ware County 36

AAAA

  • Baldwin 68, Shaw 44

  • Westover 58, Howard 32

  • Hardaway 71, West Laurens 29

AAA

  • Mary Persons 55, Thomasville 24

  • Peach County 55, Dougherty 53

  • Carver-Columbus 102, Upson-Lee 34

AA

  • Dodge County 71, ACE 26

  • Central 50, Worth County 16

  • Northeast-Macon 81, Berrien 48

A (Division 1)

  • Pelham 57, Bleckley County 19

  • Dublin 42, Bacon County 31

  • Woodville-Tompkins 63, Crawford County 38

  • East Laurens 64, Irwin County 47

  • Lamar County 56, Savannah 40

A (Division 2)

  • Taylor County 72, Twiggs County 14

  • Hawkinsville 47, ECI 29

  • Macon County 61, GMC 14

GIAA

AAAA

  • Tattnall 52, Loganville Christian 47

  • Westfield 66, Cristo Rey Atlanta 25

  • Brookstone 39, Mount de Sales 32

AA

  • Central Fellowship 40, Georgia Christian 29

  • Trinity Christian, Dublin 60, Edmund Burke 52

A

  • Twiggs 55, Harvester Christian 31

Here’s a look at the Middle Georgia matchups set to take place on Friday and Saturday. The schedule and game times have not yet been released for every game. The Telegraph will update this story when they are.

Girls

AAAAAA

  • Lovejoy at Veterans

AAAAA

  • Harris County at Warner Robins

  • Jones County at Arabia Mountain

AAAA

  • Troup County at Baldwin

AAA

  • Liberty County at Mary Persons

  • Peach County at Calvary Day

AA

  • Josey at Dodge County

  • Laney at Central

  • Butler at Northeast

A (Division 1)

  • Dublin at Woodville-Tompkins

  • East Laurens at Lamar County

A (Division 2)

  • Randolph-Clay at Hawkinsville

GIAA

AAAA

  • George Walton vs Tattnall, Friday, 7:30 p.m. (at Stratford)

  • Westfield vs Stratford, Friday, 6:00 p.m. (at Stratford)

  • St. Anne-Pacelli vs FPD, Friday, 6:00 p.m. (at FPD)

AAA

  • John Milledge vs Lakeview, Friday, 6:00 p.m. (at Tattnall)

AA

  • Central Fellowship vs Brentwood, Friday, 4:30 p.m. (at Stratford)

  • Trinity Christian, Dublin vs Southwest Georgia, Friday, 4:30 p.m. (at FPD)

A

  • Twiggs vs LaGrange, Friday, 1:30 p.m. (at Stratford)

Boys

AAAAA

  • Jones County at Tucker

AAAA

  • LaGrange at Baldwin

  • Perry at Benedictine

AAA

  • Long County at Upson-Lee

AA

  • Central at Windsor Forest

  • Putnam County at Dodge County

A (Division 1)

  • Dublin at Temple

A (Division 2)

  • Fulton Leadership Academy at Wilkinson County

GIAA

AAAA

  • Mount de Sales vs Stratford, Saturday, 7:30 p.m. (at Stratford)

  • Loganville Christian vs Tattnall, Saturday, 6:00 p.m. (at Tattnall)

AAA

  • Deerfield-Windsor vs John Milledge, Saturday, 4:30 p.m. (at FPD)

AA

  • Georgia Christian vs Central Fellowship, Saturday, 4:30 p.m. (at Stratford)

  • Windsor vs Furtah Prep, Saturday, 4:30 p.m. (at Tattnall)

  • Brentwood vs Trinity Christian, Saturday, 3:00 p.m. (at Tattnall)

