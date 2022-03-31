Middle East Pump Markets Report 2022-2027: Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.33% - Rise in Applications of Pumps in Industrial, Agricultural, Commercial, and Residential Sectors

Dublin, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Pump Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East pump market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.33%.

The rise in applications of pumps in industrial, agricultural, commercial, and residential sectors is expected to drive the Middle East pumps market. The considerable surge in the pace of infrastructural development is expected to propel the growth of the regional market.

MIDDLE EAST PUMP MARKET SEGMENT ANALYSIS

Based on product, the market is segmented into centrifugal pumps, reciprocating pumps, and rotary pumps. In 2021, the centrifugal pump segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of nearly 70%.

The agricultural segment of the market is driven by developments such as Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), which aims to replace 20 million BEE star-rated energy-efficient agricultural pumps with grid-connected pump sets.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

In 2021, several countries in the Middle East announced an investment of about $3 billion on pump systems. The rising applications of pumps in various end-use industries, such as oil & gas, mining, agriculture, domestic, manufacturing, and municipal water, is a major growth driver for the market. In addition, the surge in infrastructural development projects is expected to propel market growth.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors are actively investing in R&D initiatives to develop fundamental technologies to improve their core product technology and gain a competitive edge in the Middle East pumps market. The ability to use product portfolios, solutions, and services to meet customer requirements serves as a key competitive strength in the Middle East pumps market.

MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

  • Depleting Groundwater Levels

  • Growing Agriculture Sector

  • Surge in Infrastructure Development Projects

KEY VENDORS

  • Alfa Laval

  • Wilo

  • Xylem

  • The Weir Group

  • Torishima

  • Sulzer

  • SPX FLOW

  • KSB

  • Kirloskar Brothers

  • Franklin Electric

  • Flowserve

  • DESMI

  • CIRCOR

  • Baker Hughes

  • Arian Pumps

  • Masdaf

  • Norm Hydrophore Pump

  • Sempa

  • Sumak Pumps

  • Vesta Pump

  • Vansan

  • Samsun Makina Sanayi

  • Sahinler Submersible Pump

  • PUMPPORT

  • Jetox Pumps

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segmentation
4.4.1 Market by Product
4.4.2 Market by End-user

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Demand Insights
7.3 Economic Outlook
7.3.1 Crude Oil Prices
7.4 Construction Industry Overview
7.4.1 Residential Construction
7.4.2 Commercial & Industrial Construction
7.4.3 Public Infrastructural Constructions
7.4.4 Construction Industry in Saudi Arabia
7.4.5 Construction Industry in Turkey
7.4.6 Construction Industry in UAE
7.5 Value Chain Analysis
7.5.1 Material Suppliers
7.5.2 Manufacturers
7.5.3 Distributors
7.5.4 Application
7.6 Growth in Mergers & Acquisitions
7.7 Demand for Efficient & Advanced Pump Technology
7.8 Replacement Demand
7.9 Impact of Covid-19

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Rising Number of Modular Construction Projects
8.2 Demand for Energy-Efficient Pumps
8.3 High Demand from Water & Wastewater Treatment Plants
8.4 Growing Potential for Pump Exports

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Depleting Groundwater Levels
9.2 Growing Agriculture Sector
9.3 Surge in Infrastructure Development Projects

10 Market Growth Restraints
10.1 Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices
10.2 Highly Competitive and Fragmented Market
10.3 Volatility in Oil & Gas Industry
10.4 Climate Change & Natural Calamities

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Size & Forecast
11.2 Five Forces Analysis
11.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
11.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.2.4 Threat of Substitutes
11.2.5 Competitive Rivalry

12 Product
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview

13 Centrifugal Pumps
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.1.1 Market Overview
13.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.2 Single-Stage
13.3 Multi-Stage
13.4 Submersible
13.5 Turbine

14 Reciprocating Pumps
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.1.1 Market Overview
14.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.2 Piston
14.3 Diaphragm

15 Rotary Pumps
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.1.1 Market Overview
15.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.2 Gear
15.3 Lobe
15.4 Peristaltic
15.5 Vane

16 End-user
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview

17 Industrial
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.1.1 Market Overview
17.1.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.2 Oil & Gas
17.3 Water & Wastewater
17.4 Food & Beverage
17.5 Chemical
17.6 Power
17.7 Mining
17.8 Pharmaceutical

18 Agriculture
18.1 Market Overview
18.1.1 Market Size & Forecast

19 Commercial
19.1 Market Overview
19.1.1 Market Size & Forecast

20 Residential
20.1 Market Overview
20.1.1 Market Size & Forecast

21 Country
21.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
21.2 Market Overview

22 Saudi Arabia

23 Turkey

24 UAE

25 Rest of Middle East

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5p1rhk

