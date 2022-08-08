Middle East Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Directory 2022: 50+ CXO/Management/Decision-making Contacts

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East MVNO Directory 2022-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The product is known among industry stalwarts as the most trusted & dependable go-to resource for gaining backdoor access to influential decision-makers holding key positions within MVNO businesses all over the Middle East.

Over the last 15 years since its launch, this flagship product has successfully helped hundreds of telecom businesses establish relationships with MVNOs. Businesses use the MVNO directory for a variety of purposes; business development, sales & marketing, B2B networking, event invitations, and largely as a critical addition to (their) resource library to ascertain speedy access to the whole MVNO industry at their fingertips, for example.

Middle East MVNO Directory is carved out as a niche product that specifically helps 'service providers to mobile virtual operators' obtain and gain new business. Featuring important operator business info to contacts of key executives holding influential roles, the Directory offers the following information for any mobile operator business across the Middle East:

  • Operator Details - Registered Name, Brand, Region, About Market Share (%), Ownership, Group Information

  • Business Details - Network portfolio, Subscribers, Network Penetration, MVNO Type, Technologies offered, Contact Details

  • Online presence - website/ URL

  • CXO/ Management/ Decision-Makers/Influencer contacts

  • Formats Available - PDF & Excel

What's special about the 2022-2023 edition:

  • Middle East coverage includes: 10+ Operators from over 5 countries

  • 100% Anti-Spam US Law, European GDPR, Middle Eastern Laws compliant

  • 50+ CXO/Management/Decision-making contacts: Up to 300% more contacts than previous (2021) edition

  • Available in PDF & Excel: New user-friendly PDF & XLS designs

  • First time with detailed Executive Summary & Questions Answered: Giving a clear and precise understanding of the Middle Eastern telecom market to corporates

Audience

Those looking to do business with MVNOs e.g. Network Enablers, Hubbing Partners, Interconnection usage providers, Roaming partners, Handset manufacturers, Infra service providers, Chipset Providers, Core Solutions, Digitalisation Experts, Consultants, 4G/5G specialists, Other telecom service providers.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p25uta

