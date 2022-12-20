Middle East ICT Market Report 2022-2026: The Entire Region is on a Transformation Journey and Presents Significant Growth Potential
The Middle East is one of the most dynamic information and communication technology (ICT) markets and has been consistently growing at a healthy rate.
Saudi Arabia is the largest economy in the region, and it is on a path of significant economic transformation that will provide numerous ICT opportunities across industries. In the flourishing Saudi Arabian market, numerous opportunities exist in the areas of digital transformation, smart cities, eSports and entertainment, financial services, and various other technology sectors.
Large-scale national infrastructure projects Neom, Red Sea, and Qiddiya are driving massive investments to help the kingdom achieve its ambitious National Transformation Plan.
At the same time, the United Arab Emirates continues to lead the way in the adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence. Like other consumer tech, the metaverse too is gaining traction and is slowly becoming a part of the development agenda of regional economies.
The entire region is on a transformation journey and presents significant growth potential in the coming years
Key Topics Covered:
1. Analysis Highlights
2. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the ICT Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
3. Growth Environment
Market Segmentation
Technology Trends in the Middle East's Telecom Industry: 2022
Global Mega Technology Trends: 2022
4. Top 5 Technology Trends and Outlook
5G
AI
Cybersecurity, Compliance, and Regulations
eSports and Gaming
Industry and Technology Convergence
5. ICT Market Outlook for the Middle East
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Industry
Revenue Forecast by Industry and Industry Subsegments
Revenue Forecast by Country
Growth Drivers
Growth Driver Analysis
Growth Restraints
Growth Restraint Analysis
6. Key Challenges of the IT Supplier Ecosystem
Major Challenges of the ICT Supplier Ecosystem
7. Next Wave of Growth in Middle East: Key Contributing Countries
Iraq
Oman
Egypt
8. ICT Predictions
Top Predictions for 2022
9. ICT Segment Outlook
2022 Market Snapshot
Growth Opportunity Universe
10. Growth Opportunity 1: Data Centers and Cloud
Growth Opportunity 2: IoT
Growth Opportunity 3: 5G
Growth Opportunity 4: AI
Growth Opportunity 5: Gaming and eSports
11. Conclusions
Future Outlook
12. Next Steps
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nr0645
