Middle East ICT Market Report 2022-2026: The Entire Region is on a Transformation Journey and Presents Significant Growth Potential

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ICT Market in the Middle East, Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East is one of the most dynamic information and communication technology (ICT) markets and has been consistently growing at a healthy rate.

Saudi Arabia is the largest economy in the region, and it is on a path of significant economic transformation that will provide numerous ICT opportunities across industries. In the flourishing Saudi Arabian market, numerous opportunities exist in the areas of digital transformation, smart cities, eSports and entertainment, financial services, and various other technology sectors.

Large-scale national infrastructure projects Neom, Red Sea, and Qiddiya are driving massive investments to help the kingdom achieve its ambitious National Transformation Plan.



At the same time, the United Arab Emirates continues to lead the way in the adoption of cutting-edge technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence. Like other consumer tech, the metaverse too is gaining traction and is slowly becoming a part of the development agenda of regional economies.



The entire region is on a transformation journey and presents significant growth potential in the coming years

Key Topics Covered:

1. Analysis Highlights

Analysis Highlights

2. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the ICT Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Growth Environment

Market Segmentation

Technology Trends in the Middle East's Telecom Industry: 2022

Global Mega Technology Trends: 2022

4. Top 5 Technology Trends and Outlook

5G

AI

Cybersecurity, Compliance, and Regulations

eSports and Gaming

Industry and Technology Convergence

5. ICT Market Outlook for the Middle East

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Industry

Revenue Forecast by Industry and Industry Subsegments

Revenue Forecast by Country

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

6. Key Challenges of the IT Supplier Ecosystem

Major Challenges of the ICT Supplier Ecosystem

7. Next Wave of Growth in Middle East: Key Contributing Countries

Iraq

Oman

Egypt

8. ICT Predictions

Top Predictions for 2022

9. ICT Segment Outlook

2022 Market Snapshot

Growth Opportunity Universe

10. Growth Opportunity 1: Data Centers and Cloud

Growth Opportunity 2: IoT

Growth Opportunity 3: 5G

Growth Opportunity 4: AI

Growth Opportunity 5: Gaming and eSports

11. Conclusions

Future Outlook

12. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nr0645

