Attacks on Israel prompt CMPD to add patrols to Charlotte synagogues and mosques

Security is being increased around Charlotte’s synagogues and mosques as violence escalates between Israel and Hamas fighters in the Middle East, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The move is precautionary and “no credible threats to any location or person locally” have been found, CMPD said in an Oct. 8 news release.

“The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has been monitoring the ongoing violent conflict in and around the nation of Israel in coordination with our partners at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Homeland Security and the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation,” CMPD said.

“In response, CMPD has designated specific patrols at all synagogues and mosques in our jurisdiction, effective immediately. Further, CMPD will be making contact with personnel at these locations to proactively collaborate on any safety concerns.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his country is at war after a “surprise attack from Gaza, in which Hamas militants, backed by a volley of thousands of rockets, broke through Israel’s security barrier,” according to the Associated Press.

“At least 600 people have reportedly been killed in Israel — a staggering toll on a scale the country has not experienced in decades — and more than 300 have been killed in Gaza,” AP reports.

“Israeli soldiers battled Hamas fighters in the streets of southern Israel on Sunday (Oct. 8) ... while in northern Israel a brief exchange of strikes with Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group raised fears of a broader conflict.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings issued a statement Sunday about the growing conflict.

“My heart goes out to everyone who is personally impacted by this ongoing international situation,” Jennings said.

“CMPD is committed to ensuring the safety of all citizens within our community, and we will not tolerate any criminal threats or actions against these communities.”

1 dead, 1 critically hurt by shots in Charlotte’s Park Crossing community, CMPD says

Child reports being abused by staffer while staying at Camp Thunderbird, YMCA says