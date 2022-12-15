Middle East Expansion for Sparta Group: Opening Industrial-Scale e-Waste Recycling Operation in Oman

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / Today, ERS-International, a Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation", the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") company is officially opening the first industrial-scale e-waste recycling facility in the country of Oman. The expansion of Sparta's recycling services comes at a time when the Gulf Region is feeling increased pressure from a mounting e-waste problem.

Recent reports highlight the fact that e-waste generation in Arab states has increased over 60 percent since 2010, fuelled by higher electronic consumption rates, shorter product lifecycles, and limited repair options. In Oman, outdated electronics have traditionally been collected and exported or stored while the country worked towards getting a modern, factory scale e-waste recycling facility.

Located in Salalah, the capital city of southern Oman's Dhofar province, Sparta's ERS International facility is one hundred thousand square feet of working space with the ability to expand another five hundred thousand feet if/when required. ERS is bringing years of experience from its successful Toronto, Ontario recycling facility to Oman with the full support of the government of Oman.

"Today marks an important day in the growth of our company. We know how much Omanis have wanted to address the e-waste problem in their country and we are so pleased to be able to be part of the solution, while at the same time creating more value for our company," said Sparta President, John O'Bireck.

The Oman e-waste facility is expected to process at least five hundred thousand pounds in the first year of operation and double up each year. A digitized pick-up system will make it easy for companies to do business with the Oman operation. All that is required is an App and a simple click to request service. A large network of trucks across the region will be picking up the e-waste upon request.

The Toronto ERS-International facility has built a strong reputation among some of the world's best-known brands spanning across multiple industry sectors, including the retail sector, electronics manufacturing sector, as well as financial, automotive, health care, government and university sectors. Customers have come to count on ERS for not only safe, secure e-waste destruction and recycling, but also upcycling, secure data destruction and asset remarketing. Recently the Toronto operation announced it was launching a fully certified carbon credit program to help customers offset greenhouse gas emissions.

"We believe that Oman can only benefit from the experience we bring from our Canadian operation. We are so ready to help this region of the world tackle their e-waste dilemma by turning trash away from landfill and in many cases, transforming it into something else of value," said ERS-International Director of Global Business Development, Joseph Cimorelli.

About Sparta

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a company focused on advanced technology designed to improve the health of the planet, the health of businesses, and the health of humankind. Sparta owns or holds a controlling interest in a network of independent businesses that supply energy saving technologies designed to reduce energy inefficiencies, achieve reduced emissions, and increase operating efficiencies in various industries. At the same time, the company also diverts waste from landfill, transforming it into something of value. While it began as an environmental technology company, Sparta expanded its technological expertise to address the growing demand for healthier workplaces and healthy employees. Its strong Technical Advisory Board reflects Sparta's dedication to advancing technologies that incorporate the latest in high-tech, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), to solve some of the world's pressing problems, including climate change, viral outbreaks, and mounting waste. The company is now structured into three divisions: Environment, Innovation, and Energy. These divisions better categorize the growing list of products and services offered by the Company.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. under the symbol "SAY" (TSX.V: SAY). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information contact:

John O'Bireck, President & CTO
Email: jobireck@spartagroup.ca
Telephone: (905) 751-8004

This above may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. When used in this address, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although the Corporation believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information because the Corporation can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date of publication of this information and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Furthermore, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Corporation. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release).

