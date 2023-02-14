Middle East Defense Competitive Landscape Report 2022-2023: Overview of the Top Players - EDGE Group, ELBIT SYSTEMS, IAI, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Technologies, SAAB, SAMI, and Thales Group

Company Logo

The "Middle East Defense Competitive Landscape Overview, 2022" report

The Middle East defense market is in the midst of a transformation driven both by regional and international geostrategic processes and by the changing national security needs of the countries in the region. Among these is the intensification of the Iranian military's emerging challenges, which requires a response in all military clusters.

The main trends shaping the market include a need for a multi-dimensional and multi-disciplinary concept of operations (ConOps) for the use of military force (with an emphasis on deepening digitization and AI and C4ISR capabilities).

Additionally, US-Saudi tensions accelerate localization trends and offset processes in domestic markets, which is impacting and enforcing business model adjustments on behalf of competitors in the market. All this is occurring alongside a controlled but stable increase in the regional defense budget.

This report provides an overview of the portfolio of ten leading local and international defense conglomerates acting within the region (both among the GCC countries and in Israel) alongside other leading OEMs from the United States and Europe.

This report is based on primary and secondary research and focuses on the current key transactions of leading regional defense vendors.

It also points out the emerging opportunities in the market concerning regional competitive trends and the changing competitive landscape, particularly in light of the Russian defense industry's decreasing regional reputation in light of the Russo-Ukrainian war and the market impact of the historic Abraham Accords.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Middle East Defense Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. What You Need to Know First

Trends

Challenges

Geostrategic Impacts on the Middle East Defense Market

Middle East Defense Market-leading Trends

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Defense Budget Forecast

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

4. Market Scope

Market Segmentation

Key Competitors in the Middle East Defense Market

5. Leading Global & Regional Defense OEMs

Middle East Defense Market, Lockheed Martin, 2022-2025

Middle East Defense Market, Raytheon Technologies, 2022-2025

Middle East Defense Market, SAAB, 2022-2025

Middle East Defense Market, Thales Group, 2022-2025

Middle East Defense Market, IAI, 2022-2025

Middle East Defense Market, ELBIT SYSTEMS, 2022-2025

Middle East Defense Market, EDGE Group, 2022-2025

Middle East Defense Market, SAMI, 2022-2025

GCC Indigenous Defense Conglomerates Current Capabilities, 2022

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - UAE EDGE to Expand A&D Opportunities in the ME Defense Market

Growth Opportunity 2 - Saudi SAMI Defense OEM to Expand A&D Opportunities in the ME Defense Market

Growth Opportunity 3 - Russian Defense Industry Severely Impacted by War Generates New Business Potential

Growth Opportunity 4 - Regional Defense Regulation to Shape Near-future Business Opportunities

7. Appendix

