Middle East brings Syria's Assad in from the cold

Arab leaders welcomed Bashar al-Assad back into the fold on Friday, as regional powers discussed a deal that could see millions of refugees sent back to Syria.

Assad, a global pariah over a litany of human rights abuses during the brutal civil war, took part in an Arab League summit in Riyadh for the first time in a decade.

In a clear sign that many Arab leaders wish to radically shift their position on the regime, the Syrian leader also met Mohammad bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

However, shortly before Assad was due to address the summit, Qatar's representative walked out in an apparent protest.

“I hope that it marks the beginning of a new phase of Arab action for solidarity among us, for peace in our region, development and prosperity instead of war and destruction,” Assad said.

It came amid reports that the Arab states wish to normalise relations with Assad as part of a deal that would send Syrian refugees back to the war-torn country.

The plan - which was drawn up last month at a foreign ministers meeting - also aims to convince the West to ease crippling sanctions on Syria and crack down on its illicit drugs trade.

An estimated five million Syrian refugees have been displaced to five neighbouring countries: Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt.

A further six million Syrians are displaced within the country, and an estimated one million are in Europe, mainly in Germany.

Syrian refugees are increasingly subjected to abuse and considered unwelcome in some Middle East nations, notably Turkey, which has frequently vowed to send them back.

The scheme was being discussed at the “highest levels” at the UN, sources told The Financial Times.

As Britain, along with much of the European Union, remains vehemently opposed to the Assad regime, it is highly unlikely to take part in such a scheme.

After a decade of being shunned by the Arab world, Assad has visited both the United Arab Emirates and Oman in recent months, as part of wider efforts to normalise the Damascus regime.

When it was announced that Assad would be readmitted to the Arab League, Western officials reacted with alarm as they remain committed to maintaining heavy sanctions on Syria.

As recently as last month, the UK imposed sanctions on four Syrians, including relatives of Assad, and two Lebanese citizens involved in manufacturing and trafficking the amphetamine captagon.

The diplomatic campaign to normalise Assad is being led by Saudi Arabia and to some extent the United Arab Emirates, which reopened its Damascus embassy in 2018, one of the earliest signs that a deal was underway.

Human rights groups and Middle East analysts reacted with shock to scenes of Assad arriving at the summit in Saudi Arabia.

“A man against whom international prosecutors hold more evidence than was brought against Hitler & the Nazi Party is being welcomed with open arms by many of the Middle East's leaders,” said Charles Lister, from the Middle East Institute think tank.

Kristyan Benedict, Amnesty International UK's crisis response manager, said: “Saudi Arabia and the UAE may think they’re engineering a ‘rehabilitation’ of Bashar al-Assad, but efforts by Syrian human rights campaigners to bring him and his officials to justice for crimes against humanity aren’t going to stop now.

“For the last 12 years, Assad has turned Syria into a slaughterhouse of barrel bombing, mass torture and state killing, and it would be an absolute travesty if he’s allowed to escape justice by cloaking himself in the trappings of international ‘respectability’.”