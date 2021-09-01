Middle East and Africa Modular Combat Turret Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type and Platform

The modular combat turret market in MEA is expected to grow from US$ 243. 49 million in 2021 to US$ 373. 77 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6. 3% from 2021 to 2028. A turret is a weapon mount which houses the weapon/crew and allows adjustment of weapon’s orientation.

On the other hand, an unmanned turret does not house any crew, it only houses weapons and other supporting systems. Crewmembers that would typically be placed within the turret are either accommodated in the hull (gunner/ commander) or replaced entirely (autoloaders instead of human loaders). Since, the unmanned turret does not have an enclosed space for the crew, the space can be utilized to hold other things, including ammunitions and larger guns. The space can also be eliminated entirely, making the turret much smaller and compact. Unmanned turret can also be situated in an entirely isolated area from the crew members, thereby protecting crew in case of any ammunition explosion in the turret. Witnessing the opportunity, several suppliers are now offering unmanned turrets. For instance, Elbit Systems Ltd. provides unmanned turret that encompasses a broad range of weapon systems, advanced electro-optics (EO), and countermeasures. The turret can be configured with various types of cannons (25 or 30 mm), coaxial machine guns (7.62 mm), and guided anti-tank missiles. Additionally, technological changes in older or existing fleet is among the other factors expected to fuel the demand for modular combat turrets in MEA during the forecast period.

Based on platform, the MEA modular combat turret market for the land segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period.The modular combat turrets are available in ground-based platform.



Kent Periscopes has received a production phase contract to provide their Sabre sight as an auxiliary gunner’s sight (AGS) on MCT-30 turrets to Armscor as a part of its Project Hoefyster deliveries to the South African Army.In addition, Denel Land Systems designed and produced Badger to fulfill the demands of a modern army engaged in both peace-keeping operations and high-intensity warfare.



The new modular combat vehicle (MCV) is a platform designed by Patria, which has been fully optimized by Denel Land Systems to fulfill the South African Army’s specific needs. This new localized vehicle includes turret variants known as Badger as a part of Armscor’s Project Hoefyster, which looks ahead to replace old Ratel Infantry Combat Vehicle.

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a negative impact on the MEA modular combat turret market in the coming years.Since the outbreak of the pandemic, all manufacturing processes have been negatively impacted to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus and comply with the social distancing norms imposed by local and federal government bodies.



These factors disrupted the supply chain of armored vehicles, naval warfare systems, and aircraft or aircraft components across the world, which thereby directly impacted the MEA modular combat turret market.Pertaining to the closure of borders of countries, the supply chain of several components and parts have been disturbed, which has restrained the market growth.



The demand for advanced defense equipment and components, such as modular combat turret, for modernizing and strengthening the military vehicles has weakened over the past couple of months. This has resulted in a loss of business among the local and international modular combat turret manufacturers in MEA.

The overall MEA modular combat turret market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the MEA modular combat turret market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the MEA modular combat turret market. BAE Systems, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Elbit System Ltd., Jenoptik AG, Leonardo S.P.A, Moog Inc., Otokar Otomotiv ve Savunma Sanayi A.S, and Rheinmetall AG are among the key players operating in the market.

