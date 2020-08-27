Middle East & Africa Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.18% Over 2019-2028

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and Africa Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the disinfectant sprays and wipes market in the Middle East and Africa states that the industry will grow with a CAGR of 5.18% in the forecast period 2019-2028. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Turkey, South Korea, and Rest of MEA together comprise the market in this region.



According to an article, Turkey witnessed an increase of more than tenfolds in the exports of disinfectant products in the first four months of 2020. This is attributable to the growth in demand for these products amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Plast Grup, an R&D firm based in the country, developed a disinfectant device from a shower system it had developed for hotel use. Thus, disinfectant products have gained immense importance in the country in this period, owing to their use for killing pathogens. Their growing adoption is favoring the growth of the country's disinfectant sprays and wipes market over the forecast period.



In Saudi Arabia, the increased availability of disinfectants via online and offline distribution channels is expected to augment the overall sales of these products in the market. The growth of the online market is attributable to the growing number of e-commerce sites, such as Souq.com, Larir.com, Mawdoo3.com, and Amazon, which offer a wide range of products. These companies also offer doorstep delivery as well as numerous discounts, which is increasing the adoption of disinfectant sprays and wipes. This, in turn, is leading to the growth of the studied market in the KSA over the forecasting period.



Major players engaged in this market are Diamond Wipes International Inc, Unilever, Stepan Company, 3M Company, Gama Healthcare, Cleanwell, Lonza, and Cantel Medical.



Key Topics Covered



1. Middle East and Africa Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Porter's Five Forces Model

2.3. Industry Components

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Key Insight

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Increasing Emergence of Unknown Pathogens

2.7.2. Rising Complications from Healthcare-Associated Infections

2.7.3. Advancement in Technology

2.8. Key Restraints

2.8.1. Incidence of Toxic Elements Associated With Disinfectants

2.8.2. Emerging Alternative Technologies

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Growing Usage of Marketing Tools and Strategies

2.9.2. Surging e-Commerce Platforms

2.10. Market Challenges

2.10.1. Fluctuations in the Raw Materials Prices



3. Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market Outlook - By Product

3.1. Wipes

3.2. Sprays



4. Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market Outlook - by Composition

4.1. Alcohol

4.2. Alkyl Dimethyl Benzyl

4.3. Other Compositions



5. Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market Outlook - by Industry Verticals

5.1. Residential

5.2. Healthcare

5.3. Commercial Spaces

5.4. Hospitality

5.5. Government & Other Industry Verticals



6. Geographical Analysis - Middle East & Africa

6.1. Country Analysis

6.1.1. Saudi Arabia

6.1.2. Turkey

6.1.3. United Arab Emirates

6.1.4. South Africa

6.1.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Procter & Gamble (P&G)

7.2. Vernacare

7.3. Cantel Medical

7.4. Diamond Wipes International Inc.

7.5. 3M Company

7.6. Gojo Industries Inc.

7.7. Unilever

7.8. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

7.9. Stepan Company

7.10. Kimberly-Clark

7.11. Stryker

7.12. Ecolab

7.13. Cleanwell

7.14. Gama Healthcare

7.15. Whiteley Corporation

7.16. Lonza



