In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Middle East & Africa Data Center Industry Outlook & Forecast Market Report. The Middle East & Africa data center market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.

38% during the period 2021–2026.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the Middle East & Africa data center market during the forecast period:



• Rise In Data Center Investment

• Increasing Investment in Big data, IoT & cloud

• Rising Adoption of All-Flash Storage Solutions

• Smart City Initiatives Fuel Data Center Deployments



MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS



In the Middle East & Africa, growing internet penetration, social media usage, and smart initiatives will continue to drive the market over the next few years. Africa is an emerging data center market, and it witnessed around 15 data center investments in 2020. The region is experiencing growth in internet penetration, which can be a major driver for data center investors. The growth in the adoption of IoT and big data analytics services will result in the rapid growth of data center development in the Middle East & Africa data center market. The market is evolving, and investments are expected to rise significantly with contributions from local and global data center operators. The Middle Eastern region witnessed investments from telecommunication service providers as well as global colocation operators. A major advantage in the Middle Eastern & Africa market is the low power cost. In 2020, the Middle Eastern market attracted investments from Akbank, Datamount, Equinix, Etisalat, Global Data Center, Gulf Data Hub, Khazna, Meeza, Ooredoo, and Turkcell.



• Companies such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Equinix, Group 42 are investing in hyperscale data centers in the Middle East & Africa.

• Data center operators are likely to invest heavily in automation, monitoring, and management solutions for real-time control over data center support infrastructure operations.

• There is a high growth investment in greenfield and modular data centers in the Middle East data center market.

• Smart city initiatives in the Middle East have increased the adoption of IoT and 5G. IoT spending is expected to reach USD 20 billion by 2023.



The study considers the present scenario of the Middle East & Africa data center market and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by:



• Infrastructure

• IT Infrastructure

• Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Technique

• Cooling Systems

• General Construction

• Tier Standards

• Geography



• The deployment of data centers is growing in the Middle Eastern & Africa region. The IT infrastructure vendors are continuously innovating to improve performance.

• Over the past few years, facilities operators have been adopting innovative and energy-efficient cooling infrastructure solutions to reduce power consumption by up to 50%.

• Adopting organization-specific software over the cloud platform will also increase the demand for high-computing servers in the Middle East & Africa data center market.

• In the Middle East & Africa, there is a rise in the deployment of edge data centers; also, colocation data center operators are investing in the region.



Market Segmentation by Infrastructure

• IT Infrastructure

• Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

• General Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

• Servers

• Storage

• Network



Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

• UPS Systems

• Generators

• Transfer Switches & Switchgear

• Power Distribution Units

• Other Electrical Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

• Racks

• Other Mechanical Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by Cooling System

• CRAC & CRAH Units

• Chiller Units

• Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

• Other Cooling Units



Market Segmentation by Cooling Technique

• Air-Based Cooling Technique

• Liquid-Based Cooling Technique



Market Segmentation by General Construction

• Building Development

• Installation & Commissioning Services

• Building Design

• Physical Security

• DCIM/BMS Solutions



Market Segmentation by Tier Standard

• Tier I & II

• Tier III

• Tier IV



The UAE is one of the preferred data center investment locations in the Middle East, attracting investments in around four colocation data center facilities in 2020. Some telecom providers such as Etisalat and Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) also invested in the region. The rapid investment in 5G technology and its deployment led to the generation of a substantial amount of data, further increasing investments in data centers across the region. Submarine cable deployments in the UAE will boost connectivity in the country.



Market Segmentation by Geography



• Middle East

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Turkey

o Jordan

o Other Middle Eastern Countries

• Africa

o South Africa

o Kenya

o Morocco

o Nigeria

o Egypt

o Other African Countries



The Middle East & Africa market is witnessing a massive increase in data usage by consumers using services offered by companies in the e-commerce, social media, and entertainment industries. Global cloud service providers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, and Huawei Technologies are setting up cloud regions in Africa. Owing to the growing construction of hyperscale facilities, revenue opportunities for construction contractors are high as several data centers are spread over a hundred thousand square feet of area. In terms of security, multiple vendors are working in a specific region and global vendors with strong partnerships with existing developers. In terms of electrical infrastructure, the market in the Middle East & Africa witnessed increasing competition amongst the power infrastructure providers.



Prominent IT Infrastructure Vendors

• Arista Networks

• Atos

• Broadcom

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• Huawei Technologies

• International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

• Lenovo

• NetApp



Prominent Construction Contractors

• Atkins

• Arup

• Chess Enterprises

• DC PRO

• Deerns

• Enmar Engineering

• Edarat Group

• Future-tech

• Harinsa Qatar (HQ)

• ICS Nett

• Interkel

• ISG

• Laing O’Rourke

• Linesight

• McLaren Construction Group

• NLE

• Qatar Site and Power (QSP)

• RED

• Turner & Townend



Prominent Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

• ABB

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Delta Electronics

• Eaton

• HITEC Power Protection

• Johnson Controls

• Legrand

• Rittal

• Rolls-Royce Power Systems

• Schneider Electric

• Shenzhen Envicool Technology

• STULZ

• Vertiv Group



Prominent Data Center Investors

• 21st Century Technology

• Africa Data Centres

• Amazon Web Services (AWS)

• Akbank

• Bahrain Telecommunications Company (BATELCO)

• Etisalat Group

• Equinix

• Galaxy Backbone

• Gulf Data Hub

• Turkcell

• Telecom Italia Sparkle

• icolo.io

• Internet Technologies Angola

• inwi

• IXAfrica Data Centre

• Khazna Data Centers

• MainOne (MDXi)

• Medallion Communications

• Etihad Etisalat (Mobily)

• N+ONE Datacenters

• Orange

• PAIX Data Centres

• Rack Centre

• Raxio Group

• Raya Data Center

• Teraco Data Environments

• Vantage Data Centers

• Zain



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the Middle East & Africa Data Center Market?

2. What are the investment opportunities in Data Center Market in Middle East & Africa?

3. What are the latest market trends in the Middle East & Africa Data Center Market?

4. Who are the key investors for Data Center Market in Middle East & Africa?

5. How many upcoming Data Centers facilities will be there in Middle East & Africa?

