Middle East and Africa Bio-Stimulants Market is Expected to Surpass US$ 179.2 million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

How are Farmers Adopting Bio-stimulants in the Developing Countries?

The adoption of bio-stimulants by farmers in developing countries is a growing trend. Bio-stimulants are substances and microorganisms that, when applied to plants, can enhance their growth, yield, and tolerance to environmental stressors. These products are typically derived from natural sources, including microbes, plant extracts, and animal waste.

Global biostimulants market size is projected to grow from US$ 3.4 Bn in 2023 to US$ 9.6 Bn by 2033, at a CAGR of 10.8% in forecast period, 2023 to 2033

One way farmers in developing countries adopt bio-stimulants is through government initiatives and programs promoting their use. For example, in India, the government has launched a program to promote using bio-stimulants among farmers. Under the program, farmers are provided with free bio-stimulant samples and training on their use and benefits.

Another way that farmers are adopting bio-stimulants is through private sector initiatives. Many companies are developing and marketing bio-stimulants to farmers in developing countries. These companies often work closely with farmers to educate them on bio-stimulants benefits and how to use them effectively.

In addition, farmers in developing countries are adopting bio-stimulants through peer-to-peer learning and knowledge sharing. Farmers who successfully used bio-stimulants in their fields are sharing their experiences with other farmers to increase awareness and adoption of these products.

Overall, the adoption of bio-stimulants by farmers in developing countries is driven by a combination of government support, private sector initiatives, and peer-to-peer learning. As more farmers adopt these products, there is the potential to improve agricultural productivity and sustainability in these countries.

Key Takeaways:

The Middle East and Africa bio-stimulants market is securing a CAGR of 7.8% with a valuation of US$ 84.6 million by 2033.

In the historic period, the market captured a CAGR of 6.8% between 2018 and 2022.

Egypt is anticipated to capture a significant share of 13.4% of the global market during the forecast period.

The Middle East and Africa bio-stimulants market secured a valuation of US$ 60.4 million in 2018.

Who is Winning?

The bio-stimulants market in the Middle East and Africa region is still in its early stages but rapidly growing. Several key players are making strategic moves in this market, including:

Agrinos: Agrinos is a global leader in biological crop inputs and has a strong presence in the Middle East and Africa. The company offers a range of bio-stimulant products designed to improve crop yields and quality.

Isagro: Isagro is a leading Italian company specialising in developing and marketing bio-stimulants and other crop protection products. The company has a growing presence in the Middle East and Africa and offers a range of innovative bio-stimulant solutions.

Koppert Biological Systems: Koppert is a Dutch company specialising in biological crop protection and natural pollination. The company has a strong presence in the Middle East and Africa and offers a range of bio-stimulant products designed to improve plant growth.

Novozymes: Novozymes is a global leader in developing bio-based solutions for various industries, including agriculture. The company offers a range of bio-stimulant products designed to improve crop yields and quality.

Another Key Players in the Market are:

Yara International

Novozyme A/S

BioAtlantis Ltd.

Koppert B.V.

Syngenta AG

Seipasa

Omex Agrifluids Ltd.

Valagro SpA

Trade Corporation International-Omnia

Haifa Group

Kelp Products International

Madumbi-Andermatt Group

Greenlife Crop Protection Africa

Recent Developments in the Middle East and Africa Bio-stimulants Market are:

In December 2021, Agrinos announced the launch of two new bio-stimulant products in South Africa. The products are designed to improve crop yields and quality in various crops, including maize, wheat, and soybean.

In November 2021, Isagro announced that it had received approval from the Egyptian Ministry of Agriculture for its bio-stimulant product, Fertirriga. The product is designed to improve crop yields and quality in various crops, including citrus and vegetables.

Future Market Insights, Inc., Monday, March 27, 2023, Press release picture

The Middle East and Africa Bio-stimulants Market Market by Category

By Crop Type:

Row Crops

Fruits & Vegetables

Turfs & Ornamentals

Other Crop Types

By Active Ingredients:

Acid-based

Extract-based

Others

By Application:

Foliar

Soil

Seed

