Middle earners need urgent help to survive energy crisis, Chancellor warns

Energy Crisis Price Cap

Middle-earners on salaries of £45,000 will need help from the Government to pay their energy bills, the Chancellor warned on Friday.

In an interview with the Telegraph 11 days before the new Prime Minister takes office, Nadhim Zahawi said that support cannot be confined to families on benefits and added that gas prices could remain punishingly high for two years. In a break with Cabinet colleagues, he also urged households to cut their energy use.

It came as the energy regulator Ofgem increased the price cap on household bills by 80 per cent to £3,549 a year from October, in a blow to millions of households struggling with the cost of living crisis.

There were also predictions that bills could further increase to £6,600 within months.

The surge means that it will cost £3.60 an hour to run a boiler to heat a small house, while even boiling the kettle will cost 10p and some electric cars will be more expensive to drive than their petrol equivalents.

Mr Zahawi has drawn up a menu of options for the next Prime Minister amid calls from Ofgem for urgent help. Options under consideration include freezing the price cap as suggested by Labour, increasing benefits, handing extra support to small businesses and a loan scheme for suppliers that could shave £500 off bills.

Currently, every household is being given a £400 rebate on their energy bills to be paid in instalments starting in October. Those on Universal credit and other benefits have also been given grants of £650. The debate is now focused on whether extra support should be confined to the poorest families or spread more widely.

Mr Zahawi said: “My concern is there are those who aren't on benefits.

“If you are a senior nurse or a senior teacher on £45,000 a year, you're having your energy bills go up by 80 per cent and will probably rise even higher in the new year – it’s really hard.

“If you’re a pensioner, it’s really hard. So Universal Credit is a really effective way of targeting, but I'm looking at what else we can do to make sure we help those who really need the help. We’re looking at all the options.”

Analysts predicted the price cap could reach more than £6,600 by April – technically pushing households with an income of £66,000 or less into fuel poverty, where they spend 10 per cent or more of their earnings on bills.

It came as the Chancellor became the first Cabinet minister to suggest people cut their bills by using less energy, telling broadcasters: “The reality is that we should all look at our energy consumption.”

Mr Zahawi told the Telegraph he had also drawn up a series of options to help small firms, who are not covered by the cap.

One idea is reintroducing Covid-era cuts to VAT and business rates to help the hospitality and leisure industries, which are particularly hard hit by energy price rises.

He said he was considering handing energy suppliers huge loans to enable them to weather the crisis and reduce bills by up to £500 a year.

And he refused to rule out a freeze in the energy cap similar to the one demanded by Labour, saying “nothing is off the table”.

“We are in a national economic emergency,” Mr Zahawi said. “This could go on for 18 months, two years, if Putin continues to use energy as a weapon.”

Piling further pressure on consumers, the Government said on Friday that water bills will rise by over £40 a year to give firms money to stop sewage flowing into rivers.

Mr Zahawi is currently drawing up options for the new PM so he or she can hit the ground running after taking office on September 6. On Friday the frontrunner Liz Truss said she will wait to see them before making any decisions.

However, it is widely expected she will take immediate action to provide extra help for those struggling with their bills.

At present, all households will receive £400 off their energy bills from October, while there will be targeted help of £650 for people on Universal Credit and other benefits. Pensioners will get another £300 while there will be £150 for the disabled.

However, the soaring cost of energy means this support is now unlikely to be enough.

The price cap increases gas tariffs to 15p an hour, meaning it will cost £3.60 an hour to run a small 24 kilowatt boiler or £4.80 for a 32kW one, according to calculations by the New Statesman. Running a desktop PC will cost £1.25 a day at the new electricity rate 52p per kilowatt hour, while boiling a kettle will cost 10p.

Inflation, as measured by the consumer prices index (CPI), is now predicted to stay in double digits until next autumn, intensifying the biggest income squeeze on record.

The National Institute of Economic and Social Research said the increase in the price cap would add 2.7 percentage points to inflation in October alone, taking the headline rate to 12.5 per cent.

Sustained bill increases are expected to push the rate to 14.2 per cent in January and keep inflation in double digits until at least September 2023, NIESR said.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation said some pensioners faced spending 40pc of their disposable income on energy bills next year, up from 10pc just a year ago.

The debate now is around whether more help needs to be extended to those in higher income groups. One idea is extending the household support fund, which local authorities can use at their discretion to help those struggling with their bills.

In the interview, the Chancellor said the new administration needs to commit to fracking to ensure Britain has enough gas supplies, and revealed he is meeting the US Treasury Secretary next week to discuss beefing up Britain’s nuclear energy capability.

He denied the Tory leadership campaign has paralysed the Government, as he warned that Labour was playing into Vladimir Putin’s hands by criticising the Conservatives.

Mr Zahawi said: “Putin has worked out that he can use energy as a tool to hit back at us for the help we are putting into Ukraine. We have to be resilient. And we're going to need to send a message back to Putin that this is not going to soften our resolve in helping Ukraine.”

Mr Zahawi said he had been working with Kwasi Kwarteng, the Business Secretary, on helping energy suppliers with loans so they have greater liquidity – a move he said could “put a downward pressure on the price cap by anywhere between £400 and £500”.

He said the idea, which has previously been rejected, was now “back on the table”.

Mr Zahawi said he had also drawn up a list of options to help businesses affected by high energy prices, such as hospitality, leisure and farming.

“If we don't help those small and medium enterprises, my concern is the scarring effect, the longer-term scarring effect on the economy,” he said.

“So what we did on business rates, what we did on VAT for particular sectors like hospitality. So we're working up all those options to look at those.

“And of course Liz Truss has talked about removing a moratorium on the green levies for a couple of years. We're looking at that as well, which will help everyone with about £150.”

Asked about predictions that the price cap could rise by more than £6,600 in April, Mr Zahawi suggested the Government had not ruled out a freeze in the price cap at some stage.

“We haven't ruled out anything,” he said. “Everything is still on the table.”

He added: “My concern about it is that it is universal. You're helping wealthier households, households like mine, where we can withstand the additional pressure of high energy costs, and that takes away from your ability to be resilient over the long term.

“It would be about £100bn in about 18, 24 months. If I targeted that help, I'd be able to deliver more help to the most vulnerable. And of course, it allows me to help more SMEs, who are going to really need the help as well.”

On his ideas for a long-term energy strategy, he said: “If we’re going to effectively build a resilient energy system, nuclear has to play a big role in that.

“On gas, I feel the pendulum has swung too far. Certainly in the City, in that people were just not financing gas projects.”

To push fracking, he said: “The way you get successful fracking is if a local community feels that they can actually benefit from the upside of this gas production, and then they will back it.

“They did that very successfully in France with nuclear, so people living within a certain radius of a nuclear project get power to their homes for life.”

Mr Zahawi denied that the Tory leadership contest had paralysed the Government’s attempts to get to grips with the energy crisis, saying the Treasury “hasn’t stopped working”.

“They didn't down tools because we had a political drama. I know Labour want to turn this into an argument, but that will be playing into Putin's hands. Genuinely I say that, like on the pandemic.

“We've got to come together. The worst thing we can do is now turn this into a domestic political row versus actually coming together, being resilient and sending a message to Putin.”

Meanwhile, the head of the Federal Reserve told US families to expect “pain” as he rallied central bankers around the world to crack down further on inflation by raising interest rates.

Jerome Powell vowed to “forcefully” use all the Fed’s tools to tackle spiralling price rises in the US.