The middle class holiday hack that can save you £600 on a week at Center Parcs

Center Parcs

Families could save hundreds of pounds by swapping a UK Center Parcs holiday for an equivalent break in Europe, new research has found.

Although staycations are becoming more popular with British families, consumer website Which? reviewed 16 resorts in the UK and Europe and found that British holidaymakers can save around 50pc if they opt to visit a Center Parcs resort across the channel – even when extra travel costs are included.

The consumer group reviewed prices on centerparks.co.uk and centerparcs.eu for a four-night stay in a standard two-bedroom cottage/lodge in four school holiday periods: August 2023, October half term 2023, February half term 2024 and the first week of the Easter holidays 2024.

Here’s how holidaymakers can book a trip on the cheap.

Extra travel costs don’t outweigh savings

Which? research found you can still make substantial savings by opting for a European branch of Center Parcs, even when travel costs are included.

For instance, say you wanted to visit the Park de Haan Center Parcs site in Belgium. Dunkirk is less than an hour’s drive away, and a return ferry trip for a family of four from Dover to Dunkirk can be booked for approximately £170 during this year’s October half-term.

Even with the cost of a ferry included, UK resorts still end up being more expensive than rivals in Belgium and France.

In numbers: Center Parcs

On average, a UK stay costs £1,274, compared to £833 in France, and £701 in Belgium. Even with the added ferry cost, visiting a Center Parcs in Belgium could still be around £400 cheaper.

When is the best time to book?

Certain times of year are more expensive than others, meaning you’ll need to plan your trips carefully to get the biggest savings.

Thanks to differences in the countries’ school calendars, you could save the most by heading to Europe during autumn and Easter breaks.

Center Parcs savings

Which? found that, on average, a family could save 55pc opting for a Center Parcs resort in Belgium rather than the UK over October half term, where a four-night break costs just £613, compared to £1,369 in the UK. The same stay in France would cost £868, saving just over £500.

Families can save as much as £860 on a four-night stay at a French Center Parcs during the Easter holiday season, and resorts in Belgium at this time of year can be £750 cheaper.

Even better deals can be found on foreign domain sites

Weirdly, holidaymakers could access even cheaper prices if they book via Center Parcs’ French and Dutch websites.

The research found that prices offered on Center Parcs Europe’s English-language website were more expensive than the deals featured on centerparcs.fr and centerparcs.nl.

Prices for the same trip on centerparcs.fr were around £70 cheaper than on the English-language site, while holidays on the Dutch site were cheaper two thirds of the time – and not necessarily for trips in the same country. For example, a four-night stay in August at the Nordseeküste Park, in Germany, was £400 less booked via centerparcs.nl.

Activities are cheaper at European resorts

A massive part of Center Parcs’ appeal is the wide range of family-friendly activities on offer – they vary depending on the site, but can offer things like horse riding and archery, to badminton and water skiing.

These must be reserved and come at an extra cost, but parks on the continent allow visitors to make a single fee-free change to their reservations up to 21 days before the booking. To get the same flexible bookings when visiting a Center Parcs in the UK or Ireland you’d have to pay an extra 5pc charge.

Almost all Belgian, French, Dutch and German Center Parcs sites have tropical-themed pools, as well as lots of activities that cost extra – but prices aren’t as steep as the UK. For example, laser combat costs between £25 and £35 at Cumbria’s Center Parcs Whinfell Forest, compared to £15 at Belgium’s Park de Haan location.

Which is the cheapest Center Parcs in the UK?

While the Which? research found British Center Parcs resorts are more expensive than their European rivals, holidaymakers can still find some cheaper options close to home.

Center Parcs Whinfell Forest, on the edge of the Lake District, and Center Parcs Sherwood Forest in Nottinghamshire were both less costly than other UK resorts. Four nights at Center Parcs Whinfell Forest in the school holidays was, on average, £260 cheaper than at Wiltshire’s Center Parcs Longleat Forest – the most expensive site in Britain.