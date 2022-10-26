How a middle-class British brand broke America

‘Johnnie Boden is like an English Ralph Lauren’ - Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Boden

Trying to break America has derailed many major British names. Take That and Oasis never really made it across the Atlantic – and pop star Robbie Williams even moved to Los Angeles to lead a quieter life as a relative unknown.

But while many local names lose their allure in the Land of the Free, others trade on their Britishness and their popularity soars. Boden – Britain’s most middle-class, middle-of-the-road fashion brand – is one of them.

Boden has been popular in the US for a few years, but during the pandemic it attracted a cult following for its well-cut, colourful, polished-but-not-too-glamorous designs. Last year, Boden’s American sales rose from £111 million to £134 million while turnover in the UK and rest of the world was flat. Boden’s US profits now far outstrip those at home.

“It’s a trillion-dollar market so there’s an enormous opportunity there,” says Glen Tinton, a director at Boden who is himself American. “But Boden’s particular British sensibility does resonate with the US customer. We love British music, British theatre and television – and we love British fashion.”

In the US, Boden also has a wider-reaching market. Millennials in this country still think of the brand as being mumsy – mostly because they remember their actual mothers ordering from the Boden catalogue in the 1990s – but young Americans have no such association. Brits abroad such as Sienna Miller often wear Boden pieces in New York, but less so in London. “In the UK, the thirty-something customer doesn’t always think it’s for her; in the States, she most definitely does,” says Tinton.

Sienna Miller often wears Boden - SplashNews.com

Some of this is linked to the demise of J Crew, a brand beloved a decade ago by young Americans when it sold preppy but still fashionable designs women could wear at work and on nights out.

Traditional British brands that riff on countryside chic and use classic floral prints in their designs have often found success in the US – Liberty and Laura Ashley became US household names in the 20th century.

Much of this is to do with the immense power the Royal family exert in the US. Diana, Princess of Wales, was a large part of why Laura Ashley did so well in the 1980s, and the new Princess of Wales has been a factor in Boden’s success.

Boden attracted a cult following for its well-cut, colourful, polished-but-not-too-glamorous designs

“She’s the antidote to Kim Kardashian for Americans,” says New York-based writer Eloise Parker. “The two women are about the same age and they both have young kids, but Kate is so much more accessible. No mother of young children wants to roll to the school pick-up wearing skin-tight Balenciaga – but put on a print maxi dress or a trench like Kate does and you feel amazing. Through her, Boden has access to young mothers and their kids.”

Boden, which Johnnie Boden began 30 years ago as a menswear catalogue, didn’t become the go-to brand of the middle classes by accident. The team takes an obsessive approach to knowing its shoppers, keeping files on Mr and Mrs Boden’s likes and dislikes. Years ago, they called their characters Camilla and Richard. Now, “We call her Kate”, Johnnie says. Johnnie himself has been key to Boden’s success – with his upper-middle class accent and life in the English countryside, he epitomises the brand he has built. “From our perspective, Johnnie Boden is like an English Ralph Lauren,” says Tinton. “The difference is, Ralph is from the Bronx but Johnnie is the real deal.”

Get the look

Faux shearling jacket, £180; Loafers, £120; Wool wide leg trousers, £120

