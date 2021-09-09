Middle-Aged Shoppers Say This Drugstore Moisturizer Shrinks Their Crow's Feet Better Than Anything Else

Vitamin C

Braving stop-and-go traffic for a holiday weekend is rarely my idea of a good time, but over Labor Day I made the KN95'd trip to catch up with extended family. The conversation quickly turned to skincare — my cousin and I both discussed the success we've seen from pared-down routines of moisturizer, vitamin C, retinol, and not much else. We've turned to"skinimalism" for results alone, and if you're looking for excellent outcomes, one drugstore cream condenses hydration with your daily dose of vitamin C for glowing, youthful skin.

Finnish brand Lumene is a bit hard to find in your typical drugstore, but that's where Amazon comes in — and judging by the thrilled reviews middle-aged shoppers leave for its Valo Vitamin C Glow Reveal Moisturizer, the formula is well worth shipping (and it's currently 36 percent off). A mix of antioxidant-heavy elements are behind the formula's magic, including sweet almond oil, jojoba oil, three forms of vitamin C, vitamin E, niacinamide, and panthenol. Also in the mix are a trio of cloudberry derivatives, an Arctic plant that's rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, and omega fatty acids.

"I have been using this product for five years now. Nothing like it, and I've used it all," writes one shopper using the brand's moisturizer, serum, and night cream. "Everyone asks me what I use, because at 46 years old, I have no wrinkles." Another shopper in their 50s says that after developing fine lines around their eyes, they tried 20 different products to dispense with them. Lo and behold, the Valo cream did the trick.

"I use this as my daily moisturizer under my makeup. It is a light, non-greasy, WONDERFUL-smelling moisturizer," writes a 66-year-old of what they decree is the "best moisturizer on the market." "I have aging skin, and I like something that won't cake [and] provides lots of moisture. My makeup applies smoothly over it with no 'pilling' like I get with others. I will never stop using this product."

Others quote that the formula is so juicy they wish they could buy a gallon at a time, since it lightens old scars, evens their skin tone, leaves skin dewy for 24 hours, and fades dark circles (one person even compares it to Sunday Riley's CEO line, which clocks in at four times the cost). Those effects, and its redness-combating capacity, lead people to stick with the drugstore cream for 10 years — their skin "radiant and fresh-looking" throughout.

"This moisturizer is beyond fabulous. The Nordic countries really know how to do skin care right," comments an impressed shopper of the vegan formula. "There is a lot to love here, from the smooth and rich yet lightweight texture, [to] the fresh citrus scent, the way it melts into your skin and leaves you with a luscious glow." They continue: "My skin looks amazing thanks to this and the Valo Vitamin C Glow Boost Essence. This product delivers real results. At 36 years old, I've tried my fair share of moisturizers — some of which were incredibly expensive — and nothing feels as good and makes my skin look as good as Lumene's products."

As an icon by the name of "Steve" writes: "Good value. Made in Finland, not some dump." Thank you for that, Steve. Get the Finnish favorite and simple skincare solution for $16, no airport traffic required.