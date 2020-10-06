Midcentury Modern to Tudor Revival: 5 Architectural Styles You Should Know and Love

You’ve heard the names before, of course: Tudor Revival, Colonial, Mediterranean, Art Deco, Midcentury Modern… we could go on. But what do these architectural styles actually mean, and what are the common ways to recognize them? It’s actually quite a puzzle, and tracing the history of each is fascinating. Here, Dirt dives into the defining characteristics of the most common architectural styles you’ll find in home design — styles that are inspired by everything from the fabled castles of yore to the twentieth century’s then-cutting-edge technology.

More from Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.