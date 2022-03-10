Midas.Finance introducing a new node tier system

Chainwire
·3 min read

Berlin, Germany, 10th March, 2022, Chainwire

 

Midas.Finance, an automate d treasury growth protocol, has recently added a groundbreaking system of virtual nodes to its protocol.

The new THRONE nodes are upgradable yield-bearing non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Holders of THRONE nodes will receive a sustainable source of passive income and gain exclusive and automatic access to several investment opportunities and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols from different blockchain ecosystems.

The inclusion of the innovative NFT nodes can help Midas.Finance establishes itself as one of the blue-chip DeFi protocols, expanding its ecosystem while bringing further economic incentives to its growing community.

THRONE nodes – tiers and costs

To become eligible for purchasing the first NFT nodes, users will need to supply the Midas.Finance treasury with $THRONE tokens. Precisely 75% of the funds deposited on the treasury will be burned, while the remaining 25% will be used for protocol liquidity.

The node system is organized into five different tiers, and the rewards received from each node will scale depending on its tier. The structure is as follows:

• Zeus (150 Throne) — reward: 4.513 $CROWN per day (1.7%).

• Athena (100 Throne) — reward: 2.301 $CROWN per day (1.3%).

• Ares (50 Throne) — reward: 0.885 $CROWN per day (1%).

• Apollo (10 Throne) — reward: 0.225 $CROWN per day (0.85%).

• Hermes (2 Throne) — reward: 0.034 $CROWN per day (0.65%)

The rewards are paid in $CROWN tokens, the utility token of Midas.Finance. While the rewards will remain static initially, resulting in increased yields with every rebase, the team may adjust the structure depending on the number of running nodes, token price, and protocol revenue.

It’s also possible to boost rewards by committing to longer staking periods. The longer users remain without claiming their rewards, the higher the yield generated by the node.

Becoming Zeus

To upgrade to the next tier, users will need to collect low-tier nodes and burn them. Upgrading to the Apollo tier, for example, will require five Hermes nodes to be burned. Users will also need to pay a small gas fee in AVAX for each upgrade.

The upgrading feature enables users to quickly compound their yield rewards with just a click of a button. While it requires a substantial initial investment, the Zeus tier yields immense returns for its owners. The upgrade function will be available shortly after the nodes go live.

Portability and transparent ownership

By leveraging NFT technology, users can guarantee full and transparent ownership of the THRONE nodes. Another advantage is that THRONE NFT nodes, unlike physical nodes, are easily transferable.

Each node can conveniently be bought or sold on marketplaces like TofuNFT. Every transaction will have a 10% royalty fee, which will be deposited on the Midas.Finance treasury to bring further sustainability and liquidity.

It is also possible to offer THRONE nodes as a gift, as they can easily be transferred between wallets. Additional use cases in play-to-earn games and metaverses will also be incorporated in the future.

About Midas.Finance

Midas.Finance is a DeFi protocol that automates treasury growth via a steady flow of revenues from yield farming, play-to-earn (P2E) games, and metaverses.

Leveraging the best features from various protocols and upgrading them, Midas.Finance generates revenue by combining yield-bearing NFTs, mints, rebases, NFT royalties, and buybacks.
Join the future of DeFi and start earning with Midas.Finance by following them on Discord, Medium, Telegram, Reddit, and Twitter.

 

Contacts

  • Tom Jin

  • pr@midas.org

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • Twisted metal is becoming a live-action show

    The long-disappeared game Twisted metal is coming back and will be adapted to a live-action show!