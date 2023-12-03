MidAmerica Nazarene Pioneers to play for NAIA national title in men’s soccer Monday

MidAmerica Nazarene will play for a national championship in men’s soccer on Monday in Wichita.

The Pioneers (16-4-4) punched their ticket to the title match in overtime Saturday, beating Oklahoma Wesleyan 1-0 in the NAIA Men’s Soccer Championship semifinals at Wichita’s Stryker Sports Complex.

MNU’s Antonio Mugica scored the decisive goal Saturday, sticking a left-footed shot from distance into the back of the net in the 95th minute.

Oklahoma Wesleyan’s season came to a close at 17-2-5.

Now the Pioneers from Olathe will play Milligan (Tenn.) College in Monday’s 2 p.m. match for the championship at the Stryker complex.

Milligan advanced to the title game with a 1-0 victory of its own, beating St. Thomas in Saturday’s semifinals at Stryker.