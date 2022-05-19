Mid-spring snow threat looms for Alberta as cold air dominates

Spring is rarely boring on the Prairies, and this week’s lurch from stormy to snowy weather is no exception to the rule. We’re watching the potential for accumulating snow across Alberta’s foothills on Thursday, with the snow creeping into populated centres such as Calgary. More on the possible impacts and what to expect this weekend, below.

THIS WEEK: FROM THUNDER TO SNOW AS SEASONS SWING BACK AND FORTH

It’s the season that’s afraid of commitment. It’s warm one day, cold the next. Stormy on Wednesday, snowy on Thursday.

A developing centre of low pressure brought thunderstorms to parts of Alberta on Wednesday. Cold air behind the system will plunge much of the province into a chilly spell that could bring accumulating snow to some areas.

PRDry

Widespread rain and wet snow will develop across southern Alberta during the day on Thursday. Precipitation totals will fall short of what we need to help the drought, with 10-20 mm on tap with this latest round of rain, but any little bit helps chip away at the deficit. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible.

A period of heavy, wet snow will develop across the southern and central Rockies, with decent accumulations along the Alberta foothills. It’s tough to get daytime accumulations with the high mid-May sun angle, but any snow that falls at night or at a decent-enough clip will begin to accumulate on surfaces and trees.

Some wet snowflakes are possible at lower elevations toward the QE2. Forecasters are closely monitoring just how close the accumulating snow will get to Calgary and other major population centres in the area. Travel will be impacted in regions that see accumulating snowfall.

ABSnow

Temperatures on Thursday are forecast to be up to 12°C below seasonal across southern Alberta. Widespread frost and a quick freeze are likely for several nights. Temperatures will recover somewhat Sunday and Monday.

Thumbnail courtesy of Janus Maczak in Calgary, Alberta

