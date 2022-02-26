These Mid-Length Haircuts Are Anything But Boring, Say London Stylists

From the bob to the bixie, short haircuts have become the style of choice in salons up and down the country. Though they all look incredible, they're also pretty high maintenance.



For those who aren't too keen on booking in for a monthly trim, a mid-length cut might be your best bet. Far from mediocre, the in-between length isn't only much easier to keep sharp – it's also being touted as one of the biggest hair trends for 2022. "Mid-length cuts don't have to feel like a long, grown out bob," says Jordan Jones, stylist and colour technician at Taylor Taylor London. "This year we're being shown that they can be their own style with layers and careful shaping to create volume and movement, or shine and sophistication. If your bob has grown out and your hair has reached that awkward-length stage, or if you've got long locks and fancy a change without going super short, a trendy mid-length style is the cut for you."



On Instagram, London's most sought-after stylists The Hair Bros are also championing medium-length cuts with curtain bangs, invisible layers and natural waves. It seems we've all got the same idea: Google search for mid-length haircuts has risen by 200% recently and countless TikTokers are dedicating entire videos to mid-length haircut transformations.



So which style will suit you best? Ahead, London's best stylists reveal the biggest mid-length haircut trends that everyone can wear.



Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

London Fashion Week's Best Street Style Haircuts

Hair Enamelling Is Fashion Week's Best Hair Trend

I Love This Easy Hair Trend Taking Over TikTok