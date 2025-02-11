Mics picked up the awesome full-circle moment between Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith after Super Bowl TD

For every player in the Super Bowl, the emotions are at an all-time high. It's the biggest game of their lives, and it's probably difficult to get retrospective in the moment.

That wasn't the case for Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith. They knew exactly what that journey meant.

Hurts and Smith were, of course, teammates together at Alabama. In the 2018 CFP title game, Hurts was benched at halftime, and Tua Tagovailoa ultimately threw the championship-winning touchdown to Smith in overtime.

It wasn't until Sunday when Hurts finally got that chance to throw a championship-sealing pass of his own to Smith, connecting with the wide receiver on a 46-yard touchdown to effectively put the game out of reach for the Chiefs. It was truly a full-circle moment, and mics picked up the coolest sideline exchange between the longtime teammates.

Hurts told an emotional Smith, "It's been a ride, dog. ... You deserve that."

And even in a huge moment for Hurts, it was awesome to see the quarterback hype up his receiver like that. That's exactly what leadership is about.

