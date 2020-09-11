You Can Microwave This Notebook Once It's Full And Reuse It Again

From Women's Health

The other day I was sifting through some closet clutter and I found a ton of old notebooks from grade school. I was torn between keeping them for the memories and sentimental value or tossing them to make more space.

The decision was tough, but they *sadly* went in the trash. That's not something I would have worried about if this Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook was available back then.

The Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook is about to become your new fave way to take notes and it's on sale. Unlike traditional notebooks, this one is completely reusable, and legit makes wasting paper a thing of the past. You can write on it using any Pilot Frixion pen, marker, or highlighter, and once you're done, you can scan the notes, doodles, and drawings into the Rocketbook app to store them in a cloud.

Used up all of its pages? No problem. Make sure you've scanned all your notes, and then throw your notebook into the microwave. Yes, the microwave. Throwing it into the microwave will erase everything you've written from the notebook. To avoid getting into the science of it, let's just call it magic.

The notebook's pages are designed with grids, so it's perfect for either writing or drawing, and they actually feel like real paper, so you'll still feel the joy of handwriting. That's really a thing. Ask anyone who journals.

Inside the app, you can use the smart search to quickly find something in your notes, according to date or a search term. People love that the notebook makes their notes so easily accessible.



"My favorite feature is that I can use the Rocketbook app and snap a picture of the page and have access to it digitally anytime and anywhere. I cannot tell you how many times I have been able to access notes from years ago in the app and have had people say they needed to get them one as soon as possible!" wrote one reviewer on Amazon.





Others, a.k.a. me, love the fact that now old notebooks won't end up in the trash.

"I bought this for my wife and she loves it. A great, re-usable alternative to having to buy new notebooks once you finish one. We have so many used notebooks around the house already and they are either filled with information that is no longer useful (and destined for the trash) or have some useful information but it is difficult to find because there are so many. This notebook solves both problems," wrote another Amazon reviewer.

If you want your own, you can get the Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook on Amazon for just $22.01. It's originally $27.

