These microwavable slippers will keep your feet super warm and cozy

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Sometimes, socks just don’t cut it when it comes to keeping your toes warm. Luckily, there are tons of cute slippers out there, from faux-fur slides to sherpa booties. However, Warmies’ microwavable slippers are some of the best.

You may have heard of Warmies, the brand behind the soothing microwavable kids’ plush toys. They’re scented with real French lavender and slightly weighted, too. But the brand also makes slippers, neck wraps, eye masks and more for adults.

Credit: Warmies

$29.99 at Warmies

Warmies Slippers are fully microwavable — just pop them in to warm them up before slipping them onto your feet. The luxurious faux fur is so soft, like the toys, and the slippers are also gently scented with lavender. They’re great for aching, tired feet! (You can also freeze the slippers for cooling relief.)

The slippers come in a few neutral colors and cost $29.99. However, they’re a one-size-fits-all product. The slippers’ description says they’ll fit women’s shoe sizes six through 10, but some reviewers say they’re a bit big and could fit some men as well.

This winter, microwavable slippers may be just the trick for keeping warm. Consider it part of your self-care routine!

