This Microwavable Cookware Was Made for Busy People

When you're starving at the end of a long day, there's nothing worse than waiting for the oven to preheat and knowing that you have another hour of waiting for food to cook ahead of you once it reaches your desired temperature. But what if you could cook food in just a few minutes instead? That's exactly what Anyday, a microwave cookware brand, wants you to do.

If you think prepackaged, frozen meals are the only way to use your microwave to cook dinner, think again. Anyday makes cookware designed to quickly prepare fresh ingredients in the microwave without sacrificing flavor. And before you ask, yes, it's safe to cook raw food in the microwave. In fact, because microwave cooking is so fast, it actually helps food maintain its nutrients better than traditional forms of cooking, as more nutrients tend to break down the longer food cooks.

Anyday's bowls, which come in a variety of sizes, are made from heat-resistant borosilicate glass. They're safe to put in the microwave, dishwasher, freezer, and oven at temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, they have a frosted finish that looks elevated enough to go right from the microwave to the dinner table.

All of the bowls come with matching lids that feature microwave-safe stainless steel and platinum-grade silicone for a leak-proof seal. They have a knob that lifts up to act as a steam vent while food cooks in the microwave and presses down flat for a stackable, airtight seal to save leftovers in the refrigerator. The lids can go in the oven, too, but only at temperatures up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

To buy: From $30; anyday.com.

While not every dish is ideal for cooking in the microwave (frying, grilling, and browning food is best left to the oven or stove), Anyday recommends using its lidded bowls to prepare vegetables, grains, and proteins like chicken and fish. It even offers a selection of recipes, including full meals and one-ingredient explainers, to help you get started. For instance, you can learn how to make whole clam chowder or figure out how long to cook a side of carrots based on your microwave's specific wattage.

Since launching in March of 2021, the cookware has racked up hundreds of five-star reviews from shoppers who love how easy and efficient it is to use. One called it a "total game changer," and another said it's a "revolutionary product." Whether you're short on time or looking for a more accessible way to cook dinner without relying on an oven or stovetop, Anyday is a great option.

"Instead of reheating leftovers, cooking from my usual repertoire, or giving into laziness and ordering delivery, I'm using Anyday to steam fresh veggies and poach fish," wrote a reviewer. "We're eating healthier, more elaborate dinners on weeknights because it all comes together so quickly and easily. The bowls will easily pay for themselves many times over in all the delivery orders that I don't place."

If you're ready to step up your microwave cooking game, you can order Anyday's cookware starting at $30 for the smallest bowl and topping out at $120 for the complete set. And now through August 22, all sets are 15 percent off with the promo code SCHOOL15.