MicroVision Announces Participation at Roth Capital Conference on March 13, 2023

REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2023 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in MEMS-based solid-state automotive lidar and ADAS solutions, today announced the Company will participate in the Roth Capital 35th Annual Conference in Dana Point, California on March 13, 2023.

MicroVision Chief Executive Officer, Sumit Sharma, and Chief Financial Officer, Anubhav Verma, will be available for one-on-one meetings at the Roth Conference on March 13, 2023. Conference attendees are encouraged to request a one-on-one meeting with MicroVision on Roth's online conference platform, or by emailing Roth Capital at oneononerequests@roth.com, contacting their Roth representative, or emailing Jeff Christensen of MicroVision Investor Relations at mvis@darrowir.com.

Roth Capital will also host a fireside chat webcast with MicroVision's CEO, Sumit Sharma. It will be moderated by a Roth senior research analyst on Monday, March 13, 2023, at 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT. The live fireside chat webcast will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab at https://ir.microvision.com/events. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

About MicroVision

With over 350 employees and offices in Redmond, Detroit, Hamburg, and Nürnberg, MicroVision is a pioneering company in MEMS-based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. The Company's integrated approach uses its proprietary technology today to develop automotive lidar sensors and provide solutions for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), leveraging its experience building augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules, and consumer lidar modules.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc , follow MicroVision on Twitter at @MicroVision , and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

MicroVision and MAVIN are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

