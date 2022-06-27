MicroVision Added to Russell Microcap(R) Index

REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2022 / MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in MEMS-based solid-state automotive lidar and ADAS solutions, is pleased to announce the Company was selected to be added to the Russell Microcap® Index after the U.S. equity market opens on June 27, 2022, as part of the 2022 Russell U.S. indexes annual reconstitution. MicroVision continues to be in the Russell 2000® Index and the Russell 3000® Index. This Russell index membership is according to lists posted by FTSE Russell on its website on June 24, 2022.

"It is an honor to join the Russell Microcap Index this year. We believe it acknowledges our Company's strong growth and progress on stated initiatives, and reflects the market's confidence in our leadership team, innovative strategies, and diligent execution," said Sumit Sharma, CEO of MicroVision. "We believe our timely inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index will raise visibility and public awareness of MicroVision as an attractive investment in automotive lidar and ADAS solutions."

Membership in Russell indexes, which remain in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes. For more information on the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is a pioneering company in MEMS-based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms, and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. The Company's integrated approach uses its proprietary technology today to develop automotive lidar sensors and provide solutions for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), leveraging its experience building augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules, and consumer lidar modules.

