MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on MicroStrategy is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.023 = US$64m ÷ (US$3.0b - US$254m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, MicroStrategy has an ROCE of 2.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Software industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for MicroStrategy compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering MicroStrategy here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at MicroStrategy doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 21%, but since then they've fallen to 2.3%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a related note, MicroStrategy has decreased its current liabilities to 8.5% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

What We Can Learn From MicroStrategy's ROCE

In summary, MicroStrategy is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 322% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

If you want to know some of the risks facing MicroStrategy we've found 3 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

