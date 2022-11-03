MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) insiders have profited after buying stock worth US$1.5m last year, current gains stand at US$593k

Insiders who bought MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) stock lover the last 12 months are probably not as affected by last week’s 9.0% loss. After taking the recent loss into consideration, the US$1.5m worth of stock they bought is now worth US$2.1m, indicating that their investment yielded a positive return.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

MicroStrategy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Carl Rickertsen bought US$608k worth of shares at a price of US$152 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$248), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

MicroStrategy insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about US$178. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of MicroStrategy

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. MicroStrategy insiders own 17% of the company, currently worth about US$489m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At MicroStrategy Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded MicroStrategy shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like MicroStrategy insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - MicroStrategy has 5 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

