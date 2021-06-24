Microsoft Windows 11 Launch: How & Where to Watch the Livestream

The US-based software giant Microsoft is all set to launch its new operating system Windows 11 on Thursday, 24 June. Few days ago, the company also announced that it will end support of Windows 10 Home, Pro, and Pro Education on 14 October 2025.

However, the launch of Windows 11 in Thursday's event is not confirmed by the company. According to the official information, a new version of Windows will be revealed.

The Microsoft Windows event is scheduled at 11AM ET (8:30 PM IST).

How to Watch Microsoft Windows 11 Launch Event online?

The Microsoft windows 11 Launch event will be livestreamed at Microsoft's official website, YouTube channel and its social media handles.

On 15 June 2021, Windows 11 OS was leaked online. Initially, it was just the screenshots leaked by Chinese website Baidu. However, it was followed by the leak of entire operating system, reported tech website The Verge.

According to the leak, Microsoft has made a number of changes in Windows 11. The most noticeable one is with the taskbar. According to the clip uploaded by The Verge's senior editor Tom Warren, all the icons on the taskbar have been moved to the centre. However, the OS also has a feature to left-align the icons.

Another evident change is the rounded corners throughout Windows 11. It can be noticed around apps, file explorer, start menu and context men. However, the information mentioned here is based on the leaks. There is no official conformation regarding the same.

For more details, check out the Microsoft Windows event.

(With inputs from The Verge)

