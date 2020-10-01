Microsoft unveils the budget-friendly Surface Laptop Go and new Surface Pro X

Microsoft is refreshing its Surface lineup for the holiday 2020 season with two new devices and a series of new accessories. As previously rumored, the additions include the new Surface Laptop Go, as well as a refreshed top-end Surface Pro X model, in a new platinum color with an updated Microsoft SQ2 processor inside.

Both are now up for pre-order at the Microsoft Store and will be available for purchase starting October 13.

Surface Pro X

Leading the holiday lineup is a refreshed Surface Pro X. This new top-end configuration of the Microsoft 2-in-1 starts at $1,500 and comes with the next-generation ARM-based Microsoft SQ2 processor. Microsoft calls this the fastest processor in its class, which includes existing ARM-based PCs like the Samsung Galaxy Book S.

The new top-end Surface Pro X comes in a platinum finish to bring it on par with Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 and the rest of the Surface Pro lineup. Microsoft is also introducing new Surface Pro X Signature Type Cover keyboard options. Keyboard colors now include Platinum, Ice Blue, and Poppy Red. All these keyboard covers come with built-in storage and wireless charging for the Surface Slim Pen.

The design of the Surface Pro X remains otherwise unchanged. It still features thin bezels around the sides of the screen, a pop-out and replaceable SSD, and a built-in kickstand. Internally, the device still features Gigabit LTE connectivity, which allows for a direct connection to the internet, even when Wi-Fi is available. This is a big selling point over the rest of the Surface Pro lineup.

Microsoft promises it will be introducing expanded support for running x64 (64-bit) apps through emulation later this year, after first testing it with Windows Insiders in November. The combination of this, and the SQ2 processor, should allow for up to 15 hours of battery life. It should also help address the criticism that arose when the Surface Pro X first launched, as it suffered from app emulation issues.

Surface Laptop Go

