Microsoft Teams and Outlook down for thousands of users

Microsoft’s Teams and Outlook features experienced an outage on Wednesday (January 25) morning.

Downdetector.com data showed that nearly 4,000 people reported experiencing an issue with Microsoft Teams in India, as reported by Reuters.

The messaging service Teams and the email platform Outlook appeared to crash shortly before 8am on Wednesday.

There were also issues reported with Microsoft 365 and the Microsoft store, as well as Microsoft’s gaming platform, Xbox Live.

According to Microsoft, the following services have been impacted: Microsoft Teams, Exchange Online, Outlook, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, and Microsoft Graph.

Microsoft’s Twitter account for Microsoft365 service incidents said: “We’re investigating issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services. More info can be found in the admin centre under MO502273.

“We’ve identified a potential networking issue and are reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps. You can find additional information on our status page at https://msft.it/6011eAYPc or on SHD under MO502273.”

The disruption marks the second outage for Microsoft’s 365 software suite in the past month, following an outage on January 17 in North America.

That issue was related to a local internet service provider, and was solved when it restarted some network components and rerouted connections to alternate infrastructure, Microsoft said at the time.

The world’s biggest online services have all suffered hiccups over the past year. Spotify reportedly had the biggest outage of 2022 when it went dark for around two hours last March, an incident reported by 2.9 million DownDetector users.

Other major disruptions included an all-night outage at Roblox back in May, while Snapchat and Call of Duty dropped out for four hours each last summer.