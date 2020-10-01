Microsoft Surface Laptop Go vs. Apple MacBook Air: Which is the better buy?

When choosing a slim, light, and portable laptop, there are two major brands everyone thinks about — Microsoft and Apple.

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop used to just come in 15-inch and 13-inch versions, but with the arrival of the 12.5 inch Surface Laptop Go, there’s now even more reason to compare it to Apple’s cheapest MacBook, the MacBook Air.

Priced starting at $550, the new Surface Laptop Go offers a lot of value. Not only is it slim and light, but it comes in the same premium design as its bigger siblings, and with some very good internal specs, too.

On paper, that makes it feel a lot similar to what Apple has done with the MacBook Air. In this side-by-side specs comparison, we’ll delve into the design, performance, and portability of these devices to help you decide which one is best for the price.

Design

Both the Surface Laptop Go and the MacBook Air are made of aluminum. It should be noted that the Surface Laptop Go doesn’t have the controversial Alcantara keyboard fabric that has presented staining issues in the past. It’s a more premium-feeling device, just like its 13-inch and 15-inch siblings — and the MacBook Air.

The MacBook Air measures 11.97 inches x 8.36 inches x 0.63 inches, and weighs in at 2.8 pounds. That’s almost the same as the Surface Laptop Go, which comes in at 10.95 inches x 8.10 inches x 0.62 inches and 2.45 pounds.

The Surface Laptop Go wins out here. It’s just a bit shorter, thinner, and lighter than the MacBook Air.

Both devices are clamshell laptops. But, as with all Surface devices, there is the added benefit of a 10-point multitouch screen and support for the Surface Pen on the Surface Laptop Go. Its screen comes in at 12.45 inches with a 1,536 x 1,024 resolution (148 pixels per inch.) The screen is also has a 3:2 aspect ratio, allowing for more vertical room for multitasking.

Apple’s MacBook Air, meanwhile, sports a 13.3-inch Retina LED-backlit display. This screen is larger, but there is no touch support. It comes in at 2,560 x 1,600 resolution (227 pixels per inch.) The screen has a 16:10 aspect ratio, which is more suited for content creation and media consumption.

It’s hard to pick a winner here as the differences will come down to your preferred aspect ratio, and if you need a touchscreen or support for inking. Both devices still have slim bezels, with the exception of the bigger bottom bezel on the Surface Laptop Go.

