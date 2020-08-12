Microsoft’s Surface Duo dual-screen smartphone coming Sept. 10 for $1,399

After nearly a year of anticipation, Microsoft has announced that it is officially launching its dual-screen Surface Duo smartphone on Sept. 10. The handset, which the company debuted last October, will be available for pre-order today and cost $1,399.

The Duo is Microsoft’s (MSFT) first smartphone since it killed off its Windows Phone brand in 2017, and in an interesting twist of fate, the Surface Duo will run on Google’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Android operating system complete with Windows 365 and Android app support.

From the look of it, the Duo, which I got to see during a virtual press demo, could offer the kind of jolt the smartphone industry needs, and may give Microsoft a greater foothold in the mobile market.

Two screens are better than one

Microsoft isn’t the only tech giant trying to switch up how we use our devices. Samsung, Motorola, Huawei, LG, and TCL have put out either foldable or dual-screen phones. But Microsoft’s design looks cleaner and more like a reinvention of the smartphone rather than a smartphone that’s been reconfigured to have a foldable or dual-screen setup.

The Surface Duo can be used in both dual-screen and single-screen modes. (Image: Microsoft)

Microsoft says that the Surface Duo is the thinnest foldable device in the world, and it certainly looks it. Rather than two bulky halves sandwiched together, the Duo’s left and right sides are incredibly slim.

When open, the Duo is just 0.19 inches thick, thinner than Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold2, which is 0.27 inches thick while open. Closed, the phone is 0.39 inches thick, slightly larger than the 0.34-inch thick iPhone 11 Pro Max. In other words, the Duo should slip nicely in your pocket.

So why not use a single foldable screen instead of two separate screens attached at a hinge? According to Microsoft, the decision came down to functionality. The company says that bendable displays are easily damaged compared to standard screens, and that it wouldn’t have been able to include stylus functionality with a folding screen.

Apps on two screens

In the stage demo I watched, Microsoft chief product officer Panos Panay showed off how apps work between the two screens. When you pop open the Duo, you’ll be met with a large home screen that spans the two displays. Tap to open an app on the right panel, and it’ll open on that side of the Duo. Tap to open an app on the left side, and it’ll pop up there.

You can also save app pairs as home screen shortcuts. So if you want to open Instagram and Twitter or One Note and the Kindle app at the same time, you can save them as a single shortcut to your home screen.

The Surface Duo in single-screen mode. (Image: Microsoft)

Tap them, and both apps will open up on either side of the handset. You can also copy and paste information from an app on one screen and paste it directly into another app on the other screen.

One demonstration Panay offered was a text message thread with a link to a website. Instead of covering up the text thread, tapping the link on the right-hand screen opened the web page in the Edge browser on the empty left-hand display.

Unlike Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold2 or Galaxy Z Flip, the Duo doesn’t have an outside display. When it’s closed, there’s nothing to see but front and back panels. Not even an external camera. Instead, you’ll use the 11-MP internal camera for normal shots and selfies.