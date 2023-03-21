Microsoft rolls out image creator on Bing powered by OpenAI's technology

A Microsoft logo is seen in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp on Tuesday rolled out an image creation feature for search engine Bing and browser Edge that will use the technology behind OpenAI's DALL-E to create pictures based on text prompts.

The tool named 'Bing Image Creator' will be available to users in the Bing and Edge preview.

"For those in the Bing preview, Bing Image Creator will be fully integrated into the Bing chat experience, rolling out initially in Creative mode," Microsoft said in a blog post.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Shinjini Ganguli)