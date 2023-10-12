Microsoft pays HMRC £136m amid US tax row

Microsoft

Microsoft has paid HMRC £136m in back taxes under a deal with authorities over how it shifts revenues overseas, as the company fights a multi-billion dollar US tax bill.

The software giant made the payment in the last 15 months under a “bilateral agreement” with HMRC, it disclosed in its most recent UK accounts.

It comes as the US Internal Revenue service demands $28.9bn (£23.6bn) from the company for accounting practices that date back almost two decades.

Microsoft said on Wednesday that the IRS had demanded the payment at the end of September, stepping up one of the biggest ever corporate tax disputes. It said it would dispute the claim.

Both the HMRC payment and the IRS dispute revolve around transfer pricing, a process used by many multinationals in which companies make payments between subsidiaries in different countries in exchange for services provided between the units.

Critics say the practice allows cash to be moved to tax havens and HMRC has recovered billions in recent years by scrutinising the arrangements.

Microsoft’s most recent UK accounts said it had reached an agreement over how it calculates transfer pricing with HMRC and agreed to pay the sum to bring previous years’ payments in line with the deal.

“A bilateral agreement was reached in relation to the transfer pricing methodology used by the company in purchasing products and services and its provision of marketing and sales support within the Microsoft Corporation group,” it said.

“As a result of the agreement, additional tax was paid in the United Kingdom of £136m relating to prior years.”

A Microsoft spokesman said: “Microsoft is fully compliant with all local laws and regulations in every country in which we operate. We serve customers in countries all over the world and our tax structure reflects that global footprint. The additional one-off charge in this year’s UK accounts reflects the recent bi-lateral advance pricing agreement.”

Bilateral advance pricing agreements refer to agreements between a company and two tax authorities, typically the home country’s agency and the authority where funds are transferred.

HMRC says such agreements exist to provide certainty to multinationals doing business in Britain, and do not amount to special treatment.

The US has claimed that Microsoft had demanded the $28.9bn for accounting between 2004 and 2013 in which it located intellectual property in low-tax jurisdictions, allowing it to reduce its bill.

The company said it followed tax rules and believed that any taxes owed should be reduced by $10bn because of tax breaks introduced by Donald Trump. It said it planned to “vigorously contest” the IRS demand, potentially through the courts.

HMRC said it could not comment on individual businesses. A spokesman said: “We’re committed to making sure everyone pays their fair share of tax under UK law, and ensuring that companies are taxed on all their economic activity in the UK.

“We continue to very actively challenge multinationals on tax due, bringing in more than £6bn of transfer pricing yield in the four years to the end of March 2022.”

The agency settled 175 enquiries in the 2021-22 tax year, taking in £1.5bn.

This week, the OECD took a step towards a deal to make multinationals pay more tax, publishing a treaty designed to codify a minimum 15pc corporation tax rate across countries.