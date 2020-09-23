How to get Microsoft Office for free

While Microsoft Office is offered at a few different prices, none of them are considered budget-friendly. In fact, it’s quite the opposite: The increasingly scarce stand-alone versions of the office suite start at around $150. The pricing of its app subscriptions start at $7 per month or $70 annually, and the costs are generally higher for professional versions of these popular productivity apps.

It’s understandable if you’d rather not commit to a subscription or use the one-time fee option. Either way, it’s a lot of money to spend on software. But if you don’t require all the latest features, there are ways to save a considerable amount of cash on Microsoft Office. In the guide that follows, we look at four ways to get Microsoft Office for free.

Use the free web apps

Microsoft has been gradually expanding the number of apps you can use online for free and now offers an impressive suite that can easily merge with downloaded apps, with plenty of functionality for the average project.

It’s also really easy to sign up. Go to this webpage, pick the app that you want (scroll down for all options), and log into your Microsoft account to get started. (If you don’t have a Microsoft account, signing up for one is easy.) This method allows you to use Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Calendar, and other traditional Microsoft apps. It also gives you access to more niche apps, like Sway, an interactive report/presentation app; People, an advanced contact list; and OneDrive, a cloud storage service where you can access and save your files.

So, if this is all here and available for free, why does the rest of this article exist? Because while these apps are useful, they’re also limited to only very basic functions. They don’t offer the full features that Microsoft 365 (previously known as Office 365) provides, and you need an online connection to use them. It’ll work for simple tasks, like putting together a simple document, but it won’t work for more complicated ones.

Get Office apps through your school

If you are part of an education organization (student, faculty, or staff), enter your school email address on this site and see if you can get a version of Office for free. Microsoft extends the Office 365 Education program to all students, but your school needs to be signed up first. The benefits include access to the Office apps you expect (such as Word and Excel), plus other apps, such as Microsoft Teams, Access, and Publisher.

If you just graduated, you may not be able to get Office apps for free, but you can get them at a very low cost. The alumni discount allows you to get Office 365 Personal for just $1 per month for 12 months, a great deal for those starting out in their professional environments.

Try a free 30-day trial of Microsoft 365

