Microsoft hires Brussels-beating lawyer to take on Britain’s competition watchdog

Microsoft has hired a lawyer who has repeatedly defeated the EU as it seeks to overturn a decision by Britain’s competition regulator to block its £55bn gaming takeover.

The US tech giant has enlisted Daniel Beard KC as it prepares to lodge an appeal at the Competition Appeal Tribunal in the coming days.

The company hopes a legal challenge will rescue its $69bn (£55bn) takeover of Activision, the gaming company behind Call of Duty, after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) blocked the deal last month.

Mr Beard of Monckton Chambers is seen as a leading competition barrister and has overturned multi-billion dollar penalties levied on Apple and Intel by the EU in recent years.

He represented Apple in an appeal against a €13bn (£11.4bn) EU tax demand after Margrethe Vestager, the bloc's competition chief, declared Ireland had offered it illegal state aid. Apple won the appeal, though Ms Vestager is now seeking to reinstate the order.

Last year, Mr Beard overturned a €1.1bn fine handed to Intel more than a decade ago after the European Commission had claimed the company had abused its dominance of the microchip market. The case was seen as a landmark blow for Brussels’ attempts to rein in Big Tech.

Mr Beard had represented Microsoft in the late stages of hearings with the CMA, before the regulator blocked the takeover in April.

The CMA’s decision, the first major acquisition it has rejected since assuming new merger powers after Brexit, led to accusations from Activision that Britain was “closed for business”. Microsoft said the decision meant that the EU was a better place to set up a company than the UK.

The row is expected to be reopened in the coming days, with the European Commission expected to break from the CMA and approve the takeover. Sources close to the investigation said they believed Brussels would allow the deal to go through as long as Microsoft committed to certain promises to keep games such as Call of Duty available on other consoles. The EU is expected to make its decision in the next two weeks.

An appeal at the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) is likely to take several months, beyond the July 18 deadline for the two companies to complete the deal. The timeline is already likely to be extended because US regulators have launched a legal challenge to the deal.

If Microsoft successfully appeals the CMA’s ruling, the case can be sent back to the regulator to reconsider its decision. If the CAT refuses the case, the company can then take the case to the Court of Appeal.

In addition to representing Apple and Intel, Mr Beard represented Sky in seeking to overturn a 2007 Government decision that the broadcaster must sell down its stake in ITV, which it eventually lost. He also argued for Tesco in 2009 as the supermarket overturned a Competition Commission ruling that planning permission for new stores should require a competition test.

Microsoft has said it remains “fully committed” to the deal despite the CMA block. Activision’s chief executive Bobby Kotick has said the company will support Microsoft’s appeal.

He said when the deal was blocked: “We’re confident in our case because the facts are on our side: this deal is good for competition.”

Mr Kotick has said that over regulation will mean the company reassessing its growth plans in the UK.

The Government plans to grant the CMA new powers to issue hefty fines to tech companies that are seen as abusing their position.

