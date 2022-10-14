Microsoft founder's masterpieces on display ahead of blockbuster $1bn auction

Steven McIntosh - Arts reporter
·5 min read
An onlooker examines Three Studies for Self-Portrait by Francis Bacon
Three Studies for Self-Portrait by Francis Bacon was among the pieces found in Paul Allen's collection

Masterpieces by some of art's most renowned painters have gone on display before what's expected to be the largest auction in history.

They are collectively are expected to fetch a record-breaking $1bn (£900m) at the sale in New York next month.

The works belonged to Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft, who died in 2018.

But while Allen often loaned out his treasures, some art critics fear the auction could lead the works to become hidden from public view for decades.

Paintings by Lucian Freud, Francis Bacon, Paul Cezanne and David Hockney feature in the collection, which is being auctioned by Christie's.

Giovanna Bertazzoni stands beside Le Grand Canal à Venise by Edouard Manet
Giovanna Bertazzoni pictured with Le Grand Canal à Venise by Edouard Manet at the public display in London

The 150 works will be on public display in the coming weeks at branches of Christie's worldwide, before being auctioned in New York on 9 and 10 November.

Fourteen of the paintings will be on display in London this weekend, with other displays set to take place in Paris, Los Angeles and Shanghai.

While some of the artists come up in auctions relatively often, Allen's collection features pieces that are considered some of the painters' masterpieces.

Queen Anne's Lace Near Kilham by David Hockney
A 2011 piece by David Hockney, called Queen Anne's Lace Near Kilham, could fetch $12m (£10.7m)

Max Carter, head of impressionist and modern art at Christie's, described it as a "once-in-a-lifetime" auction.

"I don't think we've had anything like this in terms of masterpiece range across 500 years," he told BBC News. "If you look at the top dozen or so works in the collection, each one of these objects would be a five-year or 10-year defining work if they were to come on the market on their own."

He added: "The art collecting was very personal [to Allen], in spite of the staggering range - it's 500 years from late 15th Century works by Botticelli through to works executed in the 2010s.

"The common thread is this one man's vision. There was no advisor, this was something that he did himself, and buying at the highest levels, decisively and virtually without mistakes, which is something you very seldom see."

The works on display in London include:

Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version) by Georges Seurat and Tiefes Braun by Wassily Kandinsky
Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version) by Georges Seurat (left) and Tiefes Braun by Wassily Kandinsky on display at Christie's in London

  • La montagne Sainte-Victoire by Paul Cezanne

  • Madonna of the Magnificat by Sandro Botticelli

  • Large Interior, W11 (after Watteau) by Lucian Freud

  • Three Studies for Self-Portrait by Francis Bacon

  • Le Grand Canal à Venise by Edouard Manet

  • Depositing of John Bellini's Three Pictures in La Chiesa Redentore, Venice, by JMW Turner

  • La voix du sang by Rene Magritte

  • Tiefes Braun by Wassily Kandinsky

  • Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), and Femme debout, en toilette, both by Georges Seurat

  • Queen Anne's Lace Near Kilham by David Hockney

  • Apfelbäume by Gerhard Richter

  • Le spectre de Vermeer de Delft Salvador Dali

Concerns about public access

When he was alive, Allen often loaned his artworks to museums and touring exhibitions. "He was very generous," said Giovanna Bertazzoni, co-chairman of Christie's impressionist and modern art department. "He wasn't private or secluded with the collection. It was always an endeavour that he wanted to share."

But some arts experts fear that the buyers may hang them on the walls of their homes and restrict them from public view.

Melanie Gerlis, Financial Times columnist and editor-at-large of The Art Newspaper, said: "It's always a bit painful to watch works that have been in museum shows - or indeed on long loan to collections - go into the private market, where they may not be seen again by the public.

"But the truth is that to buy work at these price levels is beyond the reach of museums, so they are always in some way reliant on the generosity of private, wealthy patrons.

"I am sure though that many of the next owners the Allen works will be those who are accustomed to lending to museums - and frankly not just for charitable reasons. As most collectors know, a museum showing can greatly add to the value of the work that they own!"

Asked whether she was concerned that public access to the works could be limited, Ms Bertazzoni said: "I have the same kind of hopes that they will end up in museums. Most of them will be competed for by museums, there are museums that can afford them and they will be in the game.

Large Interior, W11 (after Watteau) by Lucian Freud
Large Interior, W11 (after Watteau) by Lucian Freud is expected to fetch more than $75m (£67m)

"American collectors are all driven by donating, eventually, to the Met [Metropolitan Museum of Art], to the MoMA [Museum of Modern Art]. It's part of the American tradition. So I really do hope that these works will go back to public fruition."

The money raised by the auction will be distributed between a variety of philanthropic causes Allen supported.

Allen was a conservationist, and his own foundation aimed to protect oceans and promote biodiversity. During his lifetime, he was also passionate about supporting education, the arts, wildlife, science and technology.

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Where will the Raptors finish in the East?

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the roles of several starters and break down how the Raptors can enter the next tier in the East. Full episode looking at the roles of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and more is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Ewart Shadoff finally wins on LPGA Tour in her 246th attempt

    CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — Jodi Ewart Shadoff is finally an LPGA Tour winner in her 246th start, closing with a 1-under 71 in a nervy final round Sunday for a one-shot victory in the LPGA Mediheal Championship. Ewart Shadoff went wire-to-wire at The Saticoy Club, and the final round felt more like a roller coaster. The 34-year-old from England started with a four-shot lead, and that was gone by the time she made the turn. Paula Reto of South Africa had four birdies and took the lead when Ewart Sha

  • Big additions bring big expectations this season for Ottawa Senators

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have been perennial basement dwellers for five years running, but the team finally seems poised to make significant progress. The past few difficult years have been spent building a young core that started with workhorse defenceman Thomas Chabot and went on to include captain Brady Tkachuk and forwards Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle. With the additions of veteran Claude Giroux, high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat and goaltender Cam Talbot, the Senators m

  • Cantlay misses out on 59 and shares Vegas lead with Tom Kim

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Patrick Cantlay came within one putt of a 59 on Saturday, instead matching his low score on the PGA Tour for a share of the lead with 20-year-old Tom Kim going into the final round of the Shriners Children's Open. If the third round was any indication, anything goes on the TPC Summerlin high above the Las Vegas Strip. Cantlay had five birdies in his opening six holes, and then poured it on again down the stretch with five birdies in a six-hole stretch that put him on the cusp of

  • Big additions bring big expectations this season for Ottawa Senators

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have been perennial basement dwellers for five years running, but the team finally seems poised to make significant progress. The past few difficult years have been spent building a young core that started with workhorse defenceman Thomas Chabot and went on to include captain Brady Tkachuk and forwards Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle. With the additions of veteran Claude Giroux, high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat and goaltender Cam Talbot, the Senators m

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.

  • Potent Edmonton Oilers ready to contend for Stanley Cup

    EDMONTON — The Oilers have finished an eight-game pre-season schedule — and the veterans can’t wait for the real games to start. “It’s nice to have one or two games, but I think you want to get ready to go and play when it counts,” said winger Evander Kane. “I think we should chop it to four (games), I think that makes the most sense, for players, anyways. There are bigger camps, more guys playing, and more players getting experience. But, as a veteran guy, it’d be nice to tone it down to four o

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign prospect Fraser Minten to entry-level contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward prospect Fraser Minten to an entry-level contract. The team announced the news Thursday ahead of its home opener against the Washington Capitals. Minten, 18, attended this year's Leafs' development camp and appeared in a pre-season game against the Ottawa Senators on Sept. 24. Toronto selected the six-foot-one, 185-pound Vancouver native in the second round (38th overall) at the NHL entry draft in July. Minten spent last season with the Kamlo

  • Redblacks earn first win under Dyce by spoiling Als' chance to clinch playoff spot

    MONTREAL — Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce hadn't enjoyed being the one in the spotlight in the leadup to Thanksgiving Monday. And so, after the Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Montreal 24-18 and spoil the Alouettes' chance to clinch a CFL playoff spot at home, Dyce was pleased to see the attention shift to his team. He was also proud to have shared his first victory as interim coach with his wife, who flew from Winnipeg for the occasion. "I felt there's maybe

  • Maple Leafs sting Red Wings 5-1 in pre-season finale

    TORONTO — Denis Malgin made a case that he deserves a spot on the Toronto Maple Leafs' roster out of training camp. The 25-year-old forward scored the game winner, his fourth goal in six games, to help the Maple Leafs (5-2-0) clobber the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 in their pre-season finale on Saturday. Malgin turned Detroit (3-5-0) defender Wyatt Newpower inside-out to give the Maple Leafs a one-goal lead midway through the second period before 18,347 at Scotiabank Arena. "Crispy," was Auston Matthe