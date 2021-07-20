Microsoft Canada Awards MNP the 2021 Public Sector Impact Award

MNP recognized for their outstanding work partnering with prominent public sector client

CALGARY, AB, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - MNP is proud to announce that it has won the 2021 Microsoft Canada Public Sector Impact Award. These annual Canadian awards recognize Microsoft partners that have focused on bettering the lives of Canadians and demonstrated excellence in sales, marketing, skilling, innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. Best exemplifying customer excellence through digital transformation in the Public Sector category, MNP was selected as winner among a very competitive field.

"This is an extremely prestigious award and we're honoured to have won. The entire organization is humbled by the effort of our team this past year," said Sean Devin, MNP Technology Solutions National Leader. "We were fortunate enough to have a client in the public sector that believed in our shared vision and partnered with us make it a reality. Leveraging Microsoft technologies, we were able to collaboratively transform the way our client operates, offering truly ground-breaking services to the province's most vulnerable citizens. This is a win not just for MNP, but for our clients as well."

Microsoft Canada presented these awards in 27 categories on July 15, 2021, as part of Microsoft's second virtual Inspire conference. Winners were selected based on the outstanding work the companies provided to their customers and community. The Public Sector Impact Award recognizes a partner that excels at providing innovative and unique services or solutions to public sector clients, demonstrating thought leadership in their industry.

"We are pleased to recognize MNP as this year's recipient of the Public Sector Impact Award," said Suzanne Gagliese, Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft Canada. "Amid a challenging year, our partners have demonstrated dedication to innovation and customer excellence by leveraging cutting-edge solutions to solve complex business challenges and overcome disruption."

Having earned their highly sought-after Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization certification in Modernization of Web Applications earlier this month, MNP is proud to be working together so closely with Microsoft Canada. As a certified Microsoft Gold Partner with 10+ certifications and counting, MNP works closely with their clients in a number of industries to deliver strategic, measurable solutions, maximizing their impact by leveraging the latest platforms and technology. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta with more than 120 offices located across the country, MNP's footprint continues to grow as it works to accelerate innovation and drive change for clients everywhere in Canada.

About MNP LLP

MNP is one of the largest national full-service business advisory firms in Canada, providing client-focused solutions. National in scope and local in focus, MNP has proudly served individuals and public and private companies for over 60 years. Through the development of strong relationships, MNP provides personalized strategies and a local perspective to help them succeed. MNP's Technology Solutions practice (Technology and Digital Advisory services) is one of the fastest growing parts of the firm's consulting services business. For more information, visit: mnptechnology.ca

